Learning Chinese

repair修缮(xiūshàn)A: I want to go to the Great Wall this weekend.我这周末要去长城了。(wǒ zhè zhōumò yàoqù chánɡchénɡ le.)B: The Badaling section?八达岭吗？(bādálǐnɡ ma?)A: No, a section in Hebei.不是,是河北的某段长城。(búshì, shì héběi de mǒuduàn chánɡchénɡ.)B: Why do you want to go to the Great Wall all of a sudden?怎么突然想去长城了？(zěnme tūrán xiǎnɡqù chánɡchénɡ le?)A: Some non-profit organizations are holding some promotional events about repairing the Great Wall.一些公益组织在举办修缮长城的宣传活动。(yīxiē ɡōnɡyì zǔzhī zài jǔbàn xiūshàn chánɡchénɡ de xuānchuán huódònɡ.)B: What kind of events exactly?具体什么样的活动呢？(jùtǐ shénme yànɡ de huódònɡ ne?)A: Like organizing people to pick up trash. Also some introductions on the current repair work underway at the wall.比如组织大家去捡垃圾,还有一些关于正在进行的修缮工作的介绍讲解。(bǐrú zǔzhī dàjiā qù jiǎn lājī, háiyǒu yīxiē ɡuānyú zhènɡzài jìnxínɡ de xiūshàn ɡōnɡzuò de jièshào jiǎnɡjiě.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT