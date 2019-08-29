Learning Chinese

start school开学(kāixué)A: I went swimming yesterday. There were fewer people in the pool than usual.我昨天去游泳。泳池里人少多了。(wǒ zuótiān qùyóuyǒnɡ. yǒnɡchílǐ rén shǎoduō le.)B: It's almost September right? It's time to start school.这不是快九月了？要开学了。(zhè búshì kuài jiǔyuè le? yào kāixué le.)A: Oh! Right. I remember previously that it was all parents or grandparents that were bringing little kids to swim at the pool.哦！对。我记得之前全是爸爸妈妈或者爷爷奶奶带着小朋友来游泳。(òu！duì. wǒ jìdé zhīqián quánshì bàbà māmā huòzhě yéyé nǎinǎi dàizhe xiǎopénɡyǒu lái yóuyǒnɡ.)B: Sometimes there were also group swimming classes. Once they have class, they take over all of the swimming lane.有时候还有那种游泳的团体课。一上课基本就占满了泳道。(yǒu shíhòu háiyǒu nàzhǒnɡ yóuyǒnɡ de tuántǐkè. yīshànɡkè jīběn jiù zhànmǎn le yǒnɡdào.)A: Yup. Swimming pools get very crowded during the summer holiday. But it's okay now because there's fewer people.是。赶上暑假去游泳真是太挤了。不过现在好了,人少了(shì. ɡǎnshànɡ shǔjiǎ qù yóuyǒnɡ zhēnshì tàijǐ le. búɡuò xiànzài hǎole, rénshǎo le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT