Learning Chinese

Movie linesAngel Has Fallen天使陷落(tiānshǐ xiànluò)1. President's top guardian angel has fallen.总统的首席守护天使叛变了。(zǒnɡtǒnɡ de shǒuxí shǒuhù tiānshǐ pànbiàn le.)2. You must really like fishing Mr President, it's cold out here.总统先生,您一定是钓鱼发烧友吧,这里真是太冷了。(zǒnɡtǒnɡ xiānshenɡ, nín yídìnɡ shì diàoyú fāshāoyǒu ba, zhèlǐ zhēnshì tài lěnɡ le.)3. The president's not safe. They're going to try and finish the job. I am not going to stop until I prove who did this.总统随时都有危险,他们一定会想方设法再次刺杀总统,在找到真正的凶手之前我决不会放弃。(zǒnɡtǒnɡ suíshí dōuyǒu wēixiǎn, tāmén yídìnɡ huì xiǎnɡfānɡshèfǎ zàicì cìshā zǒnɡtǒnɡ, zài zhǎodào zhēnzhènɡ de xiōnɡshǒu zhīqián wǒ juébúhuì fànɡqì.)4. Listen to me. We're going to make a move. Now people are going to fall, but not you.听着,我们要行动了,肯定会有人死,但绝对不是你。(tīnɡzhe, wǒmén yào xínɡdònɡ le, kěndìnɡ huì yǒurén sǐ, dàn juéduì búshì nǐ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT