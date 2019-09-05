Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Thanos, to the Avengers
6 Staff opening?
10 In the thick of
14 "Later"
15 Throw a hissy fit
16 You can see right through it
17 *Ingratiate yourself
19 Sally who was the first U.S. woman in space
20 Pavarotti solo
21 Biological messenger letters
22 Pickle juice
24 Compadre
25 Formerly named
26 *Most direct route
28 With 43-Down, home for Macron
30 Ace or deuce
31 Cube that's rolled
32 Positive particle
34 Harbor mammal
35 *Teddy bear, for one
39 Bengaluru bread
40 Beach city near Los Angeles
41 Road trip lodge
42 Smartphone downloads
44 Many Stonehenge celebrants
48 *Snobbish
50 EMT training component
51 Dalmatian doc
52 Judge's proceeding
53 "___ Came in Through the Bathroom Window"
54 Cheese in spanakopita
55 Italian automaker
56 Celebration's continuation, and a hint to the ends of the starred answers
59 Baum princess
60 Fancy hairdo
61 Airline seat request
62 Friendly email sign-off
63 Fumbles, say
64 "___ II" (2018 boxing movie)DOWN
1 "Room" or "key" preceder
2 Kind of network in computer science
3 A la King?
4 Vidal's "___ Breckinridge"
5 "I did it!"
6 Whooping bird
7 Hot rock
8 A star may have a big one
9 "Giant" author Edna
10 4/
11 Theme
12 Refusing to face facts
13 Sandra of "Gidget"
18 Unencumbered by
23 Ink color for debts
25 Spongy toy brand
26 Far from fresh
27 Slippery as an ___
29 Constructed, as a web
30 Final musical passages
33 Dangle a carrot in front of
34 Too big for one's britches
35 Disinfect
36 Puzzles with seven pieces
37 RCA Victor pooch
38 Certain steel beam
39 Medical research org.
42 Word associated with a lightbulb
43 See 28-Across
45 Hardly inclined (to)
46 Stinging plant
47 Remained behind
49 Try to punch
50 Puck and Child
53 Cake mix instruction
54 County event
55 Key ring item
57 "___ he's a jolly good fellow ..."
58 Ms. ___-Man
Solution