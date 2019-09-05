Puzzle

1 Thanos, to the Avengers6 Staff opening?10 In the thick of14 "Later"15 Throw a hissy fit16 You can see right through it17 *Ingratiate yourself19 Sally who was the first U.S. woman in space20 Pavarotti solo21 Biological messenger letters22 Pickle juice24 Compadre25 Formerly named26 *Most direct route28 With 43-Down, home for Macron30 Ace or deuce31 Cube that's rolled32 Positive particle34 Harbor mammal35 *Teddy bear, for one39 Bengaluru bread40 Beach city near Los Angeles41 Road trip lodge42 Smartphone downloads44 Many Stonehenge celebrants48 *Snobbish50 EMT training component51 Dalmatian doc52 Judge's proceeding53 "___ Came in Through the Bathroom Window"54 Cheese in spanakopita55 Italian automaker56 Celebration's continuation, and a hint to the ends of the starred answers59 Baum princess60 Fancy hairdo61 Airline seat request62 Friendly email sign-off63 Fumbles, say64 "___ II" (2018 boxing movie)1 "Room" or "key" preceder2 Kind of network in computer science3 A la King?4 Vidal's "___ Breckinridge"5 "I did it!"6 Whooping bird7 Hot rock8 A star may have a big one9 "Giant" author Edna10 4/11 Theme12 Refusing to face facts13 Sandra of "Gidget"18 Unencumbered by23 Ink color for debts25 Spongy toy brand26 Far from fresh27 Slippery as an ___29 Constructed, as a web30 Final musical passages33 Dangle a carrot in front of34 Too big for one's britches35 Disinfect36 Puzzles with seven pieces37 RCA Victor pooch38 Certain steel beam39 Medical research org.42 Word associated with a lightbulb43 See 28-Across45 Hardly inclined (to)46 Stinging plant47 Remained behind49 Try to punch50 Puck and Child53 Cake mix instruction54 County event55 Key ring item57 "___ he's a jolly good fellow ..."58 Ms. ___-Man

Solution