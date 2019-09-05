Learning Chinese

Movie linesGemini Man双子杀手(shuānɡzì shāshǒ)1. Henry, has this ever happened to you before? Your own government trying to kill you?亨利,你有没有遇到过这种事？你自己的政府想要杀你？(hēnɡlì, nǐ yǒuméiyǒu yùdào ɡuò zhèzhǒnɡ shì? nǐ zìjǐ de zhènɡfǔ xiǎnɡyào shā nǐ?)2. He knew every move of mine before I made it. I had him right there to take the shot, and he'd be gone, like a ghost.他总能提前预知我的行动,当我正要向他开枪时,他就消失了,像一个幽灵。(tā zǒnɡ nénɡ tíqián yùzhī wǒ de xínɡdònɡ, dānɡ wǒ zhènɡyào xiànɡtā kāiqiānɡ shí, tā jiù xiāoshī le, xiànɡ yíɡè yōulínɡ.)3. Of all the people in the world to come after me, why would he send you?世界上这么多人来追杀我,他为什么派你来？(shìjiè shànɡ zhèmeduō rén lái zhuīshā wǒ, tā wèishénme pài nǐ lái.)4. What if somebody actually knew what we really are?如果有人知道我们的真实身份会发生什么？

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT