 ACROSS

  1 Apt anagram of "acts"

  5 Campers' rain protections

 10 ___ exam (would-be lawyer's hurdle)

 13 Western U.S. gas chain

 14 Successively

 16 Ruckus

 17 Common Middle Eastern currency name

 18 Magical object

 19 Negative answers

 20 End of a "complete" phrase

 22 Separated

 24 Photographer's accessory

 25 Cheech or Chong

 26 Whispered line

 28 End of a "complete" phrase

 31 Sweetheart, slangily

 32 Praise extravagantly

 33 "Lip ___ Battle" (pretend singing show)

 35 Don Draper, for one

 36 Pieces in the game Battleship

 40 Let go of

 42 "Golly ___!"

 43 End of a "complete" phrase

 46 Particular slant

 48 Hams it up

 49 Biological culture medium

 50 Site of Switzerland's oldest university

 51 Like feel-good memes, or this puzzle's theme?

 56 "I don't like that!"

 57 Sherpa's tool: Var.

 59 Hit hard

 60 Bruce or Harper

 61 One counting calories

 62 Palo ___

 63 Connect with on social media

 64 Wiped out

 65 Purposes

DOWN

  1 Pasta nutrient, briefly

  2 Diva's shining moment

  3 Onion in some pancakes

  4 Rang

  5 Quarrels about where to eat out, say

  6 Once again

  7 Pro ___ (proportional)

  8 Grand ___ racing

  9 Big name in scouring pads

 10 Split fruit

 11 Thought the world of

 12 Orators' perches

 15 Speculative question

 21 United

 23 Sea anemone, say

 25 Shoe's sparkle

 26 Midriff muscles

 27 Word before "milk" or "sauce"

 28 Person to respect

 29 Wanderer

 30 Vulgar

 32 Fancy fundraisers

 34 Greece's largest island

 37 American Chinese appetizers

 38 Hair product

 39 Get it

 41 Target for some shadows

 43 Debris from an exploded star, perhaps

 44 Did a scan of

 45 Ate a snack

 46 Datum on many forms

 47 Capital of the Bahamas

 49 Keeping an eye peeled

 51 "Read 'em and ___!"

 52 Detest

 53 Bovine team members

 54 Trumpet muffler

 55 They may interfere with team play

 58 Opposite of trans

Solution



 

