Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Apt anagram of "acts"
5 Campers' rain protections
10 ___ exam (would-be lawyer's hurdle)
13 Western U.S. gas chain
14 Successively
16 Ruckus
17 Common Middle Eastern currency name
18 Magical object
19 Negative answers
20 End of a "complete" phrase
22 Separated
24 Photographer's accessory
25 Cheech or Chong
26 Whispered line
28 End of a "complete" phrase
31 Sweetheart, slangily
32 Praise extravagantly
33 "Lip ___ Battle" (pretend singing show)
35 Don Draper, for one
36 Pieces in the game Battleship
40 Let go of
42 "Golly ___!"
43 End of a "complete" phrase
46 Particular slant
48 Hams it up
49 Biological culture medium
50 Site of Switzerland's oldest university
51 Like feel-good memes, or this puzzle's theme?
56 "I don't like that!"
57 Sherpa's tool: Var.
59 Hit hard
60 Bruce or Harper
61 One counting calories
62 Palo ___
63 Connect with on social media
64 Wiped out
65 Purposes

DOWN
1 Pasta nutrient, briefly
2 Diva's shining moment
3 Onion in some pancakes
4 Rang
5 Quarrels about where to eat out, say
6 Once again
7 Pro ___ (proportional)
8 Grand ___ racing
9 Big name in scouring pads
10 Split fruit
11 Thought the world of
12 Orators' perches
15 Speculative question
21 United
23 Sea anemone, say
25 Shoe's sparkle
26 Midriff muscles
27 Word before "milk" or "sauce"
28 Person to respect
29 Wanderer
30 Vulgar
32 Fancy fundraisers
34 Greece's largest island
37 American Chinese appetizers
38 Hair product
39 Get it
41 Target for some shadows
43 Debris from an exploded star, perhaps
44 Did a scan of
45 Ate a snack
46 Datum on many forms
47 Capital of the Bahamas
49 Keeping an eye peeled
51 "Read 'em and ___!"
52 Detest
53 Bovine team members
54 Trumpet muffler
55 They may interfere with team play
58 Opposite of trans
Solution