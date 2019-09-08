Puzzle

1 Apt anagram of "acts"5 Campers' rain protections10 ___ exam (would-be lawyer's hurdle)13 Western U.S. gas chain14 Successively16 Ruckus17 Common Middle Eastern currency name18 Magical object19 Negative answers20 End of a "complete" phrase22 Separated24 Photographer's accessory25 Cheech or Chong26 Whispered line28 End of a "complete" phrase31 Sweetheart, slangily32 Praise extravagantly33 "Lip ___ Battle" (pretend singing show)35 Don Draper, for one36 Pieces in the game Battleship40 Let go of42 "Golly ___!"43 End of a "complete" phrase46 Particular slant48 Hams it up49 Biological culture medium50 Site of Switzerland's oldest university51 Like feel-good memes, or this puzzle's theme?56 "I don't like that!"57 Sherpa's tool: Var.59 Hit hard60 Bruce or Harper61 One counting calories62 Palo ___63 Connect with on social media64 Wiped out65 Purposes1 Pasta nutrient, briefly2 Diva's shining moment3 Onion in some pancakes4 Rang5 Quarrels about where to eat out, say6 Once again7 Pro ___ (proportional)8 Grand ___ racing9 Big name in scouring pads10 Split fruit11 Thought the world of12 Orators' perches15 Speculative question21 United23 Sea anemone, say25 Shoe's sparkle26 Midriff muscles27 Word before "milk" or "sauce"28 Person to respect29 Wanderer30 Vulgar32 Fancy fundraisers34 Greece's largest island37 American Chinese appetizers38 Hair product39 Get it41 Target for some shadows43 Debris from an exploded star, perhaps44 Did a scan of45 Ate a snack46 Datum on many forms47 Capital of the Bahamas49 Keeping an eye peeled51 "Read 'em and ___!"52 Detest53 Bovine team members54 Trumpet muffler55 They may interfere with team play58 Opposite of trans

Solution