Learning Chinese

design设计(shèjì)A: There really are an abundant of activities at Beijing Design Week this year.今年北京设计周活动好丰富啊。(jīnnián běijīnɡ shèjìzhōu huódònɡ hǎo fēnɡfù a.)B: It's an extravagant event that only takes place once a year after all.毕竟是一年一度的盛典嘛。(bìjìnɡ shì yīniányīdù de shènɡdiǎn ma.)A: Yup. This year is the People's Republic of China's 70th founding anniversary, so the content on display is especially amazing.是的。今年正好是建国七十周年,展览内容更是给力。(shì de. jīnnián zhènɡhǎo shì jiànɡuó qīshí zhōunián, zhǎnlǎn nèirónɡ ɡènɡshì ɡěilì.)B: Did you go to the China Millennium Monument to see that exhibition about the early symbols of the Republic?你去世纪坛看那个共和国初期形象的展了么？(nǐ qù shìjìtán kàn nàɡè ɡònɡhéɡuó chūqī xínɡxiànɡ de zhǎn le me?)A: Nope. What's it about?没。那是关于什么的？(méi. nà shì ɡuānyú shénme de?)B: It explores the early creation of the country's image from the point of view of design.是从设计角度回顾国家形象的塑造。(shì cónɡ shèjì jiǎodù huíɡù ɡuójiā xínɡxiànɡ de sùzào.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT