Learning Chinese

Chat attack
design
设计
(shèjì)
A: There really are an abundant of activities at Beijing Design Week this year.
今年北京设计周活动好丰富啊。
(jīnnián běijīnɡ shèjìzhōu huódònɡ hǎo fēnɡfù a.)
B: It's an extravagant event that only takes place once a year after all.
毕竟是一年一度的盛典嘛。
(bìjìnɡ shì yīniányīdù de shènɡdiǎn ma.)
A: Yup. This year is the People's Republic of China's 70th founding anniversary, so the content on display is especially amazing.
是的。今年正好是建国七十周年,展览内容更是给力。
(shì de. jīnnián zhènɡhǎo shì jiànɡuó qīshí zhōunián, zhǎnlǎn nèirónɡ ɡènɡshì ɡěilì.)
B: Did you go to the China Millennium Monument to see that exhibition about the early symbols of the Republic?
你去世纪坛看那个共和国初期形象的展了么？
(nǐ qù shìjìtán kàn nàɡè ɡònɡhéɡuó chūqī xínɡxiànɡ de zhǎn le me?)
A: Nope. What's it about?
没。那是关于什么的？
(méi. nà shì ɡuānyú shénme de?)
B: It explores the early creation of the country's image from the point of view of design.
是从设计角度回顾国家形象的塑造。
(shì cónɡ shèjì jiǎodù huíɡù ɡuójiā xínɡxiànɡ de sùzào.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT