Learning Chinese

Teachers' Day教师节(jiàoshījié)A: Why did you buy so many flowers? Are you going to give them to someone?你怎么买这么多花？要送人么？(nǐ zěnme mǎi zhème duō huā? yào sònɡrén me?)B: Today is Teachers' Day. I bought them for my kids so they can give them to the teacher at school to express their good wishes for the holiday.今天是教师节。替孩子买来送给老师,作为节日祝福。(jīntiān shì jiàoshījié. tì háizi mǎilái sònɡɡěi lǎoshī, zuòwéi jiérì zhùfú.)A: Oh, that's right. Now that you mention it, I should send a text to my high school teacher.哦,对。说起来我也该给我的高中老师发个短信。(òu, duì. shuōqǐlái wǒ yě ɡāi ɡěi wǒ de ɡāozhōnɡ lǎoshī fā ɡè duǎnxìn.)B: Why are you sending a text specifically to your high school teacher?为什么要特别给高中老师发短信呀？(wèishénme yào tèbié ɡěi ɡāozhōnɡ lǎoshī fā duǎnxìn ya?)A: Because she had an especially big impact on me. At the time, I had a hard time preparing for the college entrance exams and she always encouraged me.她对我影响很大。我准备高考时,状态很不好,她一直在鼓励我。(tā duìwǒ yǐnɡxiǎnɡ hěndà. wǒ zhǔnbèi ɡāokǎo shí, zhuànɡtài hěn bùhǎo, tā yīzhí zài ɡǔlì wǒ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT