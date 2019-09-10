Puzzle

1 ___ Speaker6 One may be first, middle or last10 Roster14 Historic Texas mission15 Electric guitars plug into them16 Rotten tomatoes, for a tough crowd17 Part of a bicameral legislature19 "Once ___ a time ..."20 Just-add-a-zero multiplier21 Turns down, as lighting22 Barbarian23 Spot for a picture?26 Longing29 Alleviates30 Circle segments31 Prized violin33 Quarterback Manning36 Exclusive airplane area40 Horned Frogs of the Big 12 Conf.41 Member of a pod42 Emulate the Big Bad Wolf43 Prickly plant45 Seek divine help from47 Lickety-split51 Borscht and gazpacho52 Legal claim53 Bro's counterpart56 Kingly address57 Cry of relief after a long drive, or a description of 17-, 23-, 36- and 47-Across60 Khrushchev's country: Abbr.61 "___ and out!"62 Spooky63 Idaho spots?64 Cautious65 Belief in a nonintervening God1 Milkshake type2 Succulent hidden in "Lisa Loeb"3 Sunup4 Black church letters5 Realm of Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings"6 Tennis champion Osaka7 Tickle8 Law enforcers on base: Abbr.9 Tongue suffix10 Golden Globe winner Hugh11 Candy in the checkout aisle, say12 Struck down, biblically13 Copier supply18 Place with hexagonal cells22 Simple23 Hit's opposite24 Poke fun at25 "Confound it!"26 ___ Punk ("Get Lucky" duo)27 Politico Swalwell28 Operating room figure31 It's set before bed32 Prefix with "ware" or "practice"34 Hoist35 Deets37 Silly people38 ___ latte39 At the drop of ___44 Some rodeo contestants45 No contest, for one46 Went on a tirade47 Thing on a newsstand48 Loud49 ___ Fudd50 Impassioned53 Indian garment54 Wife of Osiris55 Pipe part clenched in the teeth57 Anagram of "who"58 Latin for "eggs"59 Stan who co-created Ant-Man

Solution