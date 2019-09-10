Puzzle
ACROSS
1 ___ Speaker
6 One may be first, middle or last
10 Roster
14 Historic Texas mission
15 Electric guitars plug into them
16 Rotten tomatoes, for a tough crowd
17 Part of a bicameral legislature
19 "Once ___ a time ..."
20 Just-add-a-zero multiplier
21 Turns down, as lighting
22 Barbarian
23 Spot for a picture?
26 Longing
29 Alleviates
30 Circle segments
31 Prized violin
33 Quarterback Manning
36 Exclusive airplane area
40 Horned Frogs of the Big 12 Conf.
41 Member of a pod
42 Emulate the Big Bad Wolf
43 Prickly plant
45 Seek divine help from
47 Lickety-split
51 Borscht and gazpacho
52 Legal claim
53 Bro's counterpart
56 Kingly address
57 Cry of relief after a long drive, or a description of 17-, 23-, 36- and 47-Across
60 Khrushchev's country: Abbr.
61 "___ and out!"
62 Spooky
63 Idaho spots?
64 Cautious
65 Belief in a nonintervening God

DOWN
1 Milkshake type
2 Succulent hidden in "Lisa Loeb"
3 Sunup
4 Black church letters
5 Realm of Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings"
6 Tennis champion Osaka
7 Tickle
8 Law enforcers on base: Abbr.
9 Tongue suffix
10 Golden Globe winner Hugh
11 Candy in the checkout aisle, say
12 Struck down, biblically
13 Copier supply
18 Place with hexagonal cells
22 Simple
23 Hit's opposite
24 Poke fun at
25 "Confound it!"
26 ___ Punk ("Get Lucky" duo)
27 Politico Swalwell
28 Operating room figure
31 It's set before bed
32 Prefix with "ware" or "practice"
34 Hoist
35 Deets
37 Silly people
38 ___ latte
39 At the drop of ___
44 Some rodeo contestants
45 No contest, for one
46 Went on a tirade
47 Thing on a newsstand
48 Loud
49 ___ Fudd
50 Impassioned
53 Indian garment
54 Wife of Osiris
55 Pipe part clenched in the teeth
57 Anagram of "who"
58 Latin for "eggs"
59 Stan who co-created Ant-Man
Solution