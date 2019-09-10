Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/10 17:18:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 ___ Speaker

  6 One may be first, middle or last

 10 Roster

 14 Historic Texas mission

 15 Electric guitars plug into them

 16 Rotten tomatoes, for a tough crowd

 17 Part of a bicameral legislature

 19 "Once ___ a time ..."

 20 Just-add-a-zero multiplier

 21 Turns down, as lighting

 22 Barbarian

 23 Spot for a picture?

 26 Longing

 29 Alleviates

 30 Circle segments

 31 Prized violin

 33 Quarterback Manning

 36 Exclusive airplane area

 40 Horned Frogs of the Big 12 Conf.

 41 Member of a pod

 42 Emulate the Big Bad Wolf

 43 Prickly plant

 45 Seek divine help from

 47 Lickety-split

 51 Borscht and gazpacho

 52 Legal claim

 53 Bro's counterpart

 56 Kingly address

 57 Cry of relief after a long drive, or a description of 17-, 23-, 36- and 47-Across

 60 Khrushchev's country: Abbr.

 61 "___ and out!"

 62 Spooky

 63 Idaho spots?

 64 Cautious

 65 Belief in a nonintervening God

DOWN



  1 Milkshake type

  2 Succulent hidden in "Lisa Loeb"

  3 Sunup

  4 Black church letters

  5 Realm of Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings"

  6 Tennis champion Osaka

  7 Tickle

  8 Law enforcers on base: Abbr.

  9 Tongue suffix

 10 Golden Globe winner Hugh

 11 Candy in the checkout aisle, say

 12 Struck down, biblically

 13 Copier supply

 18 Place with hexagonal cells

 22 Simple

 23 Hit's opposite

 24 Poke fun at

 25 "Confound it!"

 26 ___ Punk ("Get Lucky" duo)

 27 Politico Swalwell

 28 Operating room figure

 31 It's set before bed

 32 Prefix with "ware" or "practice"

 34 Hoist

 35 Deets

 37 Silly people

 38 ___ latte

 39 At the drop of ___

 44 Some rodeo contestants

 45 No contest, for one

 46 Went on a tirade

 47 Thing on a newsstand

 48 Loud

 49 ___ Fudd

 50 Impassioned

 53 Indian garment

 54 Wife of Osiris

 55 Pipe part clenched in the teeth

 57 Anagram of "who"

 58 Latin for "eggs"

 59 Stan who co-created Ant-Man

Solution



 

