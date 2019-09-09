Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/9 16:38:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Records on VHS

  6 Bachelorette party band?

 10 Many a stocking stuffer

 13 God referenced on Iran's flag

 14 ___ vera

 15 No. 1 choice

 16 Place for gum and gums (last 2 letters ...)

 17 They have ribs (... + first 3)

 19 Silence, as a Twitter user

 20 Lovelace of math

 21 Ice-skater's leap

 22 "Fine by me" (last 3 letters ...)

 25 Ophthalmologist's offerings (... + first 2)

 28 Yellowfin

 29 Free-throw paths

 31 "Gah!"

 32 Bring down

 34 Corp. top dog

 35 Smooch, to Selena

 36 Egypt structure (last 3 letters ...)

 38 South Bay Lakers' former org. (... + first 3)

 40 GPS input, slangily

 41 Pull to a mechanic

 43 Counterpart of "global"

 44 Two Truths and a ___

 45 Counting rhyme start

 46 Calligraphy supply

 47 Entertainer Cheech (last 3 letters ...)

 49 Rewards for kindergartners (... + first 1)

 54 Boot brand

 56 Fannie ___

 57 Don't include

 58 Went driving (last 3 letters ...)

 61 Home of many Shinto shrines (... + first 2)

 62 Canal zones?

 63 Remain unsettled

 64 Lost cause

 65 What's up a magician's sleeve

 66 Pesters

 67 "___ Malone" (gangster flick)

DOWN

  1 Singer Terrell

  2 One way to read

  3 Dwarf planet beyond Neptune

  4 Eroded

  5 "Zip it!"

  6 Riyadh resident

  7 Old-school weather report

  8 Weep

  9 Queen of the Greek gods

 10 Longest NASCAR track

 11 Eggs in a petri dish

 12 "Of course!"

 15 Show off biceps, say

 18 Dating history figures

 20 "Y'all concur?"

 23 Not us

 24 Historic plaintiff ___ Scott

 26 Iraqi city on the Tigris

 27 Tennis court squeaker

 30 Smash into each other

 32 LPGA star Ko

 33 Girl Scout cookie sheet?

 35 News segment segue

 36 Tree on a Malibu bottle

 37 Ding-___

 39 Really long times

 42 Alphabetically last state

 45 One-named Irish singer

 48 Annoys

 50 Succeeds, as a joke

 51 In the thick of

 52 Religious ceremonies

 53 "End of ___!"

 55 Cornhole channel

 58 Chai, e.g.

 59 Boat propeller

 60 Fried rice bit

 61 Clandestine USSR org.

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus