Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Records on VHS
6 Bachelorette party band?
10 Many a stocking stuffer
13 God referenced on Iran's flag
14 ___ vera
15 No. 1 choice
16 Place for gum and gums (last 2 letters ...)
17 They have ribs (... + first 3)
19 Silence, as a Twitter user
20 Lovelace of math
21 Ice-skater's leap
22 "Fine by me" (last 3 letters ...)
25 Ophthalmologist's offerings (... + first 2)
28 Yellowfin
29 Free-throw paths
31 "Gah!"
32 Bring down
34 Corp. top dog
35 Smooch, to Selena
36 Egypt structure (last 3 letters ...)
38 South Bay Lakers' former org. (... + first 3)
40 GPS input, slangily
41 Pull to a mechanic
43 Counterpart of "global"
44 Two Truths and a ___
45 Counting rhyme start
46 Calligraphy supply
47 Entertainer Cheech (last 3 letters ...)
49 Rewards for kindergartners (... + first 1)
54 Boot brand
56 Fannie ___
57 Don't include
58 Went driving (last 3 letters ...)
61 Home of many Shinto shrines (... + first 2)
62 Canal zones?
63 Remain unsettled
64 Lost cause
65 What's up a magician's sleeve
66 Pesters
67 "___ Malone" (gangster flick)DOWN
1 Singer Terrell
2 One way to read
3 Dwarf planet beyond Neptune
4 Eroded
5 "Zip it!"
6 Riyadh resident
7 Old-school weather report
8 Weep
9 Queen of the Greek gods
10 Longest NASCAR track
11 Eggs in a petri dish
12 "Of course!"
15 Show off biceps, say
18 Dating history figures
20 "Y'all concur?"
23 Not us
24 Historic plaintiff ___ Scott
26 Iraqi city on the Tigris
27 Tennis court squeaker
30 Smash into each other
32 LPGA star Ko
33 Girl Scout cookie sheet?
35 News segment segue
36 Tree on a Malibu bottle
37 Ding-___
39 Really long times
42 Alphabetically last state
45 One-named Irish singer
48 Annoys
50 Succeeds, as a joke
51 In the thick of
52 Religious ceremonies
53 "End of ___!"
55 Cornhole channel
58 Chai, e.g.
59 Boat propeller
60 Fried rice bit
61 Clandestine USSR org.
Solution