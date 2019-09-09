Puzzle

1 Records on VHS6 Bachelorette party band?10 Many a stocking stuffer13 God referenced on Iran's flag14 ___ vera15 No. 1 choice16 Place for gum and gums (last 2 letters ...)17 They have ribs (... + first 3)19 Silence, as a Twitter user20 Lovelace of math21 Ice-skater's leap22 "Fine by me" (last 3 letters ...)25 Ophthalmologist's offerings (... + first 2)28 Yellowfin29 Free-throw paths31 "Gah!"32 Bring down34 Corp. top dog35 Smooch, to Selena36 Egypt structure (last 3 letters ...)38 South Bay Lakers' former org. (... + first 3)40 GPS input, slangily41 Pull to a mechanic43 Counterpart of "global"44 Two Truths and a ___45 Counting rhyme start46 Calligraphy supply47 Entertainer Cheech (last 3 letters ...)49 Rewards for kindergartners (... + first 1)54 Boot brand56 Fannie ___57 Don't include58 Went driving (last 3 letters ...)61 Home of many Shinto shrines (... + first 2)62 Canal zones?63 Remain unsettled64 Lost cause65 What's up a magician's sleeve66 Pesters67 "___ Malone" (gangster flick)1 Singer Terrell2 One way to read3 Dwarf planet beyond Neptune4 Eroded5 "Zip it!"6 Riyadh resident7 Old-school weather report8 Weep9 Queen of the Greek gods10 Longest NASCAR track11 Eggs in a petri dish12 "Of course!"15 Show off biceps, say18 Dating history figures20 "Y'all concur?"23 Not us24 Historic plaintiff ___ Scott26 Iraqi city on the Tigris27 Tennis court squeaker30 Smash into each other32 LPGA star Ko33 Girl Scout cookie sheet?35 News segment segue36 Tree on a Malibu bottle37 Ding-___39 Really long times42 Alphabetically last state45 One-named Irish singer48 Annoys50 Succeeds, as a joke51 In the thick of52 Religious ceremonies53 "End of ___!"55 Cornhole channel58 Chai, e.g.59 Boat propeller60 Fried rice bit61 Clandestine USSR org.

Solution