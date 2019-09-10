RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Change is an unavoidable part of life. If you insist on stubbornly clinging to the past, you will only end up making yourself miserable. Set your sights on the future and you will set yourself free. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 14, 16.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your intuition will lead the way when it comes to making lucrative financial investments. Sharing your thoughts and plans for the future with that someone special will improve your relationship. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)As emotions are running high, you will have to act as the voice of reason in your group. While keeping a lid on your emotions may prove challenging, you are more than capable of rising to the challenge. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Incorporating more physical activities into your daily routine will allow you to cut health issues off at the pass. You will find that these activities become even more enjoyable when you include other people in on the fun! ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Business matters will take center stage today. If you are prepared to give a little, you should be able to close a major deal. An impulsive move or decision will cost you in the long run. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The time has come for you to further develop a talent you have overlooked. This may involve taking some classes, or just practicing on your own. Focus on family today. Go out of your way to improve your relationships with those closest to you. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Technology is going to play a major role in getting you access to an amazing opportunity today. Whatever you do, make sure you stay connected to the internet. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Furthering your education will enable you to improve your earning potential. Although it may cut into your free time, consider taking some night classes. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Today will be a good time to explore any uncomfortable feelings you have been experiencing lately. Mediation will allow you to focus better so you can get a glimpse into what is going on in your subconscious. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Make health, wealth and legal issues a priority or else they may escalate into something far beyond your control. Keep an open mind when it comes to talking with your partner about what you want to do over the coming holiday. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)It would be best if you avoided making changes at home. If you don't, you are highly likely to start a project that you don't have time to finish. Be creative when it comes to making investments and you will end up creating new opportunities that promise greater prosperity. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Romance is in the air tonight. This will be a good time to meet someone new or get to know someone interesting a little better. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)An opportunity is headed your way. You will have to act fast, as you are not the only one looking to make a move. The stars will shine on you when it comes to artistic activities. ✭✭✭