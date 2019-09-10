Learning Chinese







memorial museum纪念馆(jìniànɡuǎn)A: Today is the anniversary of 9/11.今天是911纪念日呀。(jīntiān shì jiǔyāoyāo jìniànrì ya.)B: I wouldn't have noticed if you hadn't said something.你不说我都还没注意。(nǐ bùshuō wǒ dōu háiméi zhùyì.)A: It's been almost 20 years. I hope those that died in the attack are at peace.这都快二十年了。希望这次灾难中的逝者都已经安息。(zhè dōukuài èrshínián le. xīwànɡ zhècì zāinàn zhōnɡ de shìzhě dōu yǐjīnɡ ānxī.)B: When I went to New York, I went to the 9/11 Memorial Museum. It was really moving.我之前去纽约的时候,还参观了911纪念馆。触动真是挺大的。(wǒ zhīqián qù niǔyuē de shíhòu, hái cānɡuān le jiǔyāoyāo jìniànɡuǎn. chùdònɡ zhēnshì tǐnɡdà de.)A: I've been there too. I remember running into a family. An old grandfather was pointing at a picture on the memorial wall and seemed to be saying it was a relative that passed.我也去过。我还记得当时碰到了一家人。一个老爷爷用手指着纪念墙上的照片,好像说那是他逝去的亲人。(wǒ yě qùɡuò. wǒ hái jìdé dānɡshí pènɡdào le yījiārén. yīɡè lǎoyéyé yònɡ shǒu zhǐzhe jìniànqiánɡ shànɡ de zhàopiàn, hǎoxiànɡ shuō nàshì tā shìqù de qīnrén.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT