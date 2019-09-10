Learning Chinese

money (given as a gift)份子钱(fènziqián)A: Are you going to head out for some fun during the Mid-Autumn Festival?你中秋出去玩么？(nǐ zhōnɡqiū chūqù wán me?)B: Nope. I'm heading home to attend a wedding.我不了。我要回家参加一场婚礼。(wǒ bù le. wǒ yào huíjiā cānjiā yīchǎnɡ hūnlǐ.)A: Then you have to prepare some money.那要准备好份子钱了。(nàyào zhǔnbèi hǎo fènziqián le.)B: I've attended a lot of weddings recently, so I've spent quite a lot of money.最近参加婚礼有点多,确实花掉了我不少份子钱。(zuìjìn cānjiā hūnlǐ yǒudiǎn duō, quèshí huādiào le wǒ bùshǎo fènziqián.)A: I actually like taking part in Western-style weddings. The kind with a gift registry. That way you just get whatever the new couple want. It's easy.我其实倒是喜欢参加西式婚礼。那种有礼物清单的。这样新人想要什么,送什么就好了。这样多简单。(wǒ qíshí dǎoshì xǐhuān cānjiā xīshì hūnlǐ. nàzhǒnɡ yǒu lǐwù qīnɡdān de. zhèyànɡ xīnrén xiǎnɡyào shénme, sònɡ shénme jiù hǎo le. zhèyànɡ duō jiǎndān.)B: And you don't have to think about just how much money you should give.也不用思考到底要给多少份子钱了。(yě bùyònɡ sīkǎo dàodǐ yàoɡěi duōshǎo fènziqián le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT