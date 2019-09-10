Learning Chinese

Chat attack
money (given as a gift)
份子钱
(fènziqián)
A: Are you going to head out for some fun during the Mid-Autumn Festival?
你中秋出去玩么？
(nǐ zhōnɡqiū chūqù wán me?)
B: Nope. I'm heading home to attend a wedding.
我不了。我要回家参加一场婚礼。
(wǒ bù le. wǒ yào huíjiā cānjiā yīchǎnɡ hūnlǐ.)
A: Then you have to prepare some money.
那要准备好份子钱了。
(nàyào zhǔnbèi hǎo fènziqián le.)
B: I've attended a lot of weddings recently, so I've spent quite a lot of money.
最近参加婚礼有点多,确实花掉了我不少份子钱。
(zuìjìn cānjiā hūnlǐ yǒudiǎn duō, quèshí huādiào le wǒ bùshǎo fènziqián.)
A: I actually like taking part in Western-style weddings. The kind with a gift registry. That way you just get whatever the new couple want. It's easy.
我其实倒是喜欢参加西式婚礼。那种有礼物清单的。这样新人想要什么,送什么就好了。这样多简单。
(wǒ qíshí dǎoshì xǐhuān cānjiā xīshì hūnlǐ. nàzhǒnɡ yǒu lǐwù qīnɡdān de. zhèyànɡ xīnrén xiǎnɡyào shénme, sònɡ shénme jiù hǎo le. zhèyànɡ duō jiǎndān.)
B: And you don't have to think about just how much money you should give.
也不用思考到底要给多少份子钱了。
(yě bùyònɡ sīkǎo dàodǐ yàoɡěi duōshǎo fènziqián le.)
