Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Prairie crop
6 Breaks up with
11 "___ Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
14 Value
15 "Peace" hand gesture
16 You-know-___
17 "Beats me"
19 Woof relative
20 Android counterpart
21 Wide-mouthed drinking glass
22 Kung pao chicken morsel
24 Trees producing fragrant wood
27 Proactiv target
28 "If it fails, it fails"
33 Soothing plants
34 Filling desserts, in more ways than one
35 Reply to an oversharer
36 Name that anagrams to "go in"
37 Substitute
39 Stamp for invoices
40 Floor protector
41 Blacken in a bistro
42 Beach birds
43 "Mom will be upset"
47 Beyonce's son, whose name is a title
48 Applications
49 Aspirin form
52 "The Marvelous ___ Maisel"
53 Slider's exterior
56 $$$ for later years
57 "No need to apologize"
61 Dorsal ___
62 Most desirable
63 Play place
64 MacFarlane's raunchy bear
65 Native Oklahoma people
66 Two foursomesDOWN
1 Major 20th-century conflict, briefly
2 Santa syllables
3 Geologic time periods
4 Off-road racer, for short
5 "Crush on You" band
6 "Slavonic Dances" composer Antonin
7 L.A. Coliseum sch.
8 1,000 G's
9 Keyboard scrolling key
10 Reacts to dust, say
11 Greedy declaration
12 Traffic sign direction
13 Like brie
18 Zippo
23 Word before "pump" or "pocket"
24 Noted Egyptian queen, informally
25 Shows up for duty
26 Long, thin snax
28 Pelvic bone
29 Where an iced tea cocktail originated
30 Boring Tinder opener
31 Happy expression
32 Bed bouncers, often
33 Farm prefix
37 Pa. MLB city
38 "Old World Style" pasta sauce
39 Trivia contest venues
41 Convoy communication device
42 Noncommittal assent
44 TV's Robertson or Pizzolatto
45 Talk pointlessly
46 Fantasy baddie
49 Wrap it up
50 The "E" of HOMES
51 Name in moving and storage
53 Sitter's handful
54 Chocolate craving, e.g.
55 Da's opposite
58 Org. for teachers
59 You may trim one off a T-shirt
60 Non-Rx
Solution