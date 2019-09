Puzzle

1 Prairie crop6 Breaks up with11 "___ Always Sunny in Philadelphia"14 Value15 "Peace" hand gesture16 You-know-___17 "Beats me"19 Woof relative20 Android counterpart21 Wide-mouthed drinking glass22 Kung pao chicken morsel24 Trees producing fragrant wood27 Proactiv target28 "If it fails, it fails"33 Soothing plants34 Filling desserts, in more ways than one35 Reply to an oversharer36 Name that anagrams to "go in"37 Substitute39 Stamp for invoices40 Floor protector41 Blacken in a bistro42 Beach birds43 "Mom will be upset"47 Beyonce's son, whose name is a title48 Applications49 Aspirin form52 "The Marvelous ___ Maisel"53 Slider's exterior56 $$$ for later years57 "No need to apologize"61 Dorsal ___62 Most desirable63 Play place64 MacFarlane's raunchy bear65 Native Oklahoma people66 Two foursomes1 Major 20th-century conflict, briefly2 Santa syllables3 Geologic time periods4 Off-road racer, for short5 "Crush on You" band6 "Slavonic Dances" composer Antonin7 L.A. Coliseum sch.8 1,000 G's9 Keyboard scrolling key10 Reacts to dust, say11 Greedy declaration12 Traffic sign direction13 Like brie18 Zippo23 Word before "pump" or "pocket"24 Noted Egyptian queen, informally25 Shows up for duty26 Long, thin snax28 Pelvic bone29 Where an iced tea cocktail originated30 Boring Tinder opener31 Happy expression32 Bed bouncers, often33 Farm prefix37 Pa. MLB city38 "Old World Style" pasta sauce39 Trivia contest venues41 Convoy communication device42 Noncommittal assent44 TV's Robertson or Pizzolatto45 Talk pointlessly46 Fantasy baddie49 Wrap it up50 The "E" of HO MES 51 Name in moving and storage53 Sitter's handful54 Chocolate craving, e.g.55 Da's opposite58 Org. for teachers59 You may trim one off a T-shirt60 Non-Rx

Solution