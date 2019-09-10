Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/10 17:48:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Prairie crop

  6 Breaks up with

 11 "___ Always Sunny in Philadelphia"

 14 Value

 15 "Peace" hand gesture

 16 You-know-___

 17 "Beats me"

 19 Woof relative

 20 Android counterpart

 21 Wide-mouthed drinking glass

 22 Kung pao chicken morsel

 24 Trees producing fragrant wood

 27 Proactiv target

 28 "If it fails, it fails"

 33 Soothing plants

 34 Filling desserts, in more ways than one

 35 Reply to an oversharer

 36 Name that anagrams to "go in"

 37 Substitute

 39 Stamp for invoices

 40 Floor protector

 41 Blacken in a bistro

 42 Beach birds

 43 "Mom will be upset"

 47 Beyonce's son, whose name is a title

 48 Applications

 49 Aspirin form

 52 "The Marvelous ___ Maisel"

 53 Slider's exterior

 56 $$$ for later years

 57 "No need to apologize"

 61 Dorsal ___

 62 Most desirable

 63 Play place

 64 MacFarlane's raunchy bear

 65 Native Oklahoma people

 66 Two foursomes

DOWN

  1 Major 20th-century conflict, briefly

  2 Santa syllables

  3 Geologic time periods

  4 Off-road racer, for short

  5 "Crush on You" band

  6 "Slavonic Dances" composer Antonin

  7 L.A. Coliseum sch.

  8 1,000 G's

  9 Keyboard scrolling key

 10 Reacts to dust, say

 11 Greedy declaration

 12 Traffic sign direction

 13 Like brie

 18 Zippo

 23 Word before "pump" or "pocket"

 24 Noted Egyptian queen, informally

 25 Shows up for duty

 26 Long, thin snax

 28 Pelvic bone

 29 Where an iced tea cocktail originated

 30 Boring Tinder opener

 31 Happy expression

 32 Bed bouncers, often

 33 Farm prefix

 37 Pa. MLB city

 38 "Old World Style" pasta sauce

 39 Trivia contest venues

 41 Convoy communication device

 42 Noncommittal assent

 44 TV's Robertson or Pizzolatto

 45 Talk pointlessly

 46 Fantasy baddie

 49 Wrap it up

 50 The "E" of HOMES

 51 Name in moving and storage

 53 Sitter's handful

 54 Chocolate craving, e.g.

 55 Da's opposite

 58 Org. for teachers

 59 You may trim one off a T-shirt

 60 Non-Rx

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
