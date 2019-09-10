RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Today will end up being the perfect time to head out for some grand adventures. Don't hesitate to take a break from the norm by doing something completely unexpected. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 8, 11, 14.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)While wanting to avoid conflict is understandable, do not back away from standing up for yourself. If someone tries to take credit for your work, make sure to set the record straight and get the acclaim you deserve. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Gossip and rumors do not make a great basis for a foundation. If the facts are still out of your reach, it will be best to just wait until further information comes to light. A friend will help you discover a great opportunity. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)While it may seem like the universe is out to get you today, this is actually just a temporary run of bad luck. Keep your head down for the time being and the winds of fortune will change direction before you know it. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You won't be able to count on others to take care of things for you today. If you want something done right, you will have to do it yourself. A financial or legal issue will require that you act immediately. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do not be afraid to share your point of view on a subject if you feel you are in the right. However, make sure you remain open to other points of view. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Romance is in the air today. If you are single, you are bound to meet someone who catches your eye; if you are already committed, this will be a great time for a nice evening together. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)An amazing job opportunity is heading your way, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled. Consult with people who know the ins and outs of the situation and if everything looks good, go for it. Romantic matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not allow someone else's negativity drag you down. You will get much more done today if you maintain a positive outlook on things. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money. This will be an excellent time to take a look at the stock market. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Discipline and dedication will bring you closer to the finishing line. No matter how tough things may get, you will eventually get what you want so long as you do not give up. The stars will shine on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A close friend will help you look objectively at an issue that has been colored by your emotions. By seeing things clearly, you will know what to do. You will encounter some amazing deals if you head out shopping today. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will be able to get your name out there by offering your services for a reduced price. It may bother you that you aren't making as much money, so try and think of it as an investment. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not jump at the first opportunity that crosses your path. Something better is coming around the corner.