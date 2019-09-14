Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration in China

A citizen takes photos of the illuminated Jiefang Bridge on the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 13, 2019. A light show was staged here to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday.Photo:Xinhua
Fireworks celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival lights up the sky in Macao, south China on Sept. 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua
People view lanterns at a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua
A boy views lanterns at a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua
People view lanterns at a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua
People in Han-style costumes take a selfie in a museum of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2019. People dressed in traditional Han-style costumes to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2019 shows the solar tower of Shanghai Planetarium in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai Planetarium, which is expected to open in 2021, was illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua
Giant panda Tuantuan eats skewered fruits and vegetables at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sept. 13, 2019. Moon cakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua
Children make a lantern at an activity to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2019. Children took part in various activities including handicrafts and moon cake making to enjoy the traditional Chinese festival on Friday.Photo:Xinhua
Children learn to make mooncakes at an activity to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2019. Children took part in various activities including handicrafts and moon cake making to enjoy the traditional Chinese festival on Friday. Photo:Xinhua