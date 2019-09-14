Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration in China

A woman in Han-style costume holds a rabbit, a traditional icon of Mid-Autumn Festival, in a museum of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua



The Mid-Autumn Festival, the 15th day of August on lunar Chinese calendar, fell on Friday this year. During the festival, people usually hold family gatherings, eat moon cakes, admire the moon, and celebrate good harvests.



Across China, people have observed the festival with a variety of activities, including performances, poetry recital, calligraphy exhibitions and music shows, to preserve fine traditional culture and promote virtues such as patriotism and dedication.

A citizen takes photos of the illuminated Jiefang Bridge on the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 13, 2019. A light show was staged here to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Fireworks celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival lights up the sky in Macao, south China on Sept. 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

People view lanterns at a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua

A boy views lanterns at a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua

People view lanterns at a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

People in Han-style costumes take a selfie in a museum of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2019. People dressed in traditional Han-style costumes to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2019 shows the solar tower of Shanghai Planetarium in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai Planetarium, which is expected to open in 2021, was illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua

Giant panda Tuantuan eats skewered fruits and vegetables at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sept. 13, 2019. Moon cakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua

Children make a lantern at an activity to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2019. Children took part in various activities including handicrafts and moon cake making to enjoy the traditional Chinese festival on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Children learn to make mooncakes at an activity to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2019. Children took part in various activities including handicrafts and moon cake making to enjoy the traditional Chinese festival on Friday. Photo:Xinhua