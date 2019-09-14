Shanghai Planetarium illuminated for first time to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Photo taken on Sep 10, 2019 shows an interior view of Shanghai Planetarium in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai Planetarium, which is expected to open in 2021, was illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 12, 2019 shows the solar tower of Shanghai Planetarium in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai Planetarium, which is expected to open in 2021, was illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 10, 2019 shows a dome screen theater at Shanghai Planetarium in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai Planetarium, which is expected to open in 2021, was illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua

A woman stands at the roof of Shanghai Planetarium in Shanghai, east China, Sep 10, 2019. Shanghai Planetarium, which is expected to open in 2021, was illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua