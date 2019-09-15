Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/15 16:43:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Copy by outlining

  6 Smooth-tongued

 10 Practice for a fight

 14 "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" author

 15 Non-elite type?

 16 "Don't use that ___ with me!"

 17 When it ___, it pours

 18 Nostradamus, reputedly

 19 Bit of pond scum

 20 Midwest river along the Oregon Trail

 22 Moved the kids to their own bedrooms?

 24 Depend (on)

 26 Flip-flop, e.g.

 27 Shook a following sleuth?

 31 Slam

 32 Oak-to-be

 33 Jargon

 35 E.R. stats

 38 Part of Miss Muffet's diet

 39 Bands of three

 40 Lexicographer Webster

 41 Doze, with "off"

 42 Someone like Scrooge

 43 "Of all the ___!"

 44 Most expensive domain name ending, often

 45 Reneged on a contract?

 47 Nasty sort

 50 Long tale of adventure

 51 Erased the exam scores?

 53 Home mixologist's work space

 57 Sudden impulse

 58 Country that anagrams to "rain"

 60 French lace-making city

 61 Big ones may clash

 62 Salon coloring

 63 Air show maneuvers

 64 Camera eye

 65 "You betcha!"

 66 Apprehensive feeling

DOWN

  1 Ballpark protector

  2 "This is the ___ deal!"

  3 Home of most people

  4 "Mary, Mary, quite ___"

  5 Beatles manager Brian

  6 One may give you directions

  7 Imitated Pinocchio

  8 Some frozen drinks

  9 Rihanna's home country

 10 Farmers market booths

 11 Lively dance

 12 Heavenly messenger

 13 Enjoy a book

 21 Building addition

 23 Part of ICU

 25 A long time

 27 When roosters crow

 28 She loved Narcissus

 29 ___ the line (obeyed)

 30 Like raisins

 34 Injures at Pamplona

 35 Dad jokes and such

 36 Spelunker's spot

 37 Molt

 39 Opposite of boldness

 40 Denial

 42 "___ Lisa"

 43 British celebrity chef Lawson

 44 Tender touch

 46 What Caesar did second?

 47 Enter a freeway

 48 Goad

 49 Like "The Twilight Zone"

 51 Event near the end of "Hamilton"

 52 "The X-Files" Agent Scully

 54 Opine online

 55 Swiss peaks

 56 Take a breather

 59 Ultimate degree

Solution



 

