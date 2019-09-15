Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Copy by outlining
6 Smooth-tongued
10 Practice for a fight
14 "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" author
15 Non-elite type?
16 "Don't use that ___ with me!"
17 When it ___, it pours
18 Nostradamus, reputedly
19 Bit of pond scum
20 Midwest river along the Oregon Trail
22 Moved the kids to their own bedrooms?
24 Depend (on)
26 Flip-flop, e.g.
27 Shook a following sleuth?
31 Slam
32 Oak-to-be
33 Jargon
35 E.R. stats
38 Part of Miss Muffet's diet
39 Bands of three
40 Lexicographer Webster
41 Doze, with "off"
42 Someone like Scrooge
43 "Of all the ___!"
44 Most expensive domain name ending, often
45 Reneged on a contract?
47 Nasty sort
50 Long tale of adventure
51 Erased the exam scores?
53 Home mixologist's work space
57 Sudden impulse
58 Country that anagrams to "rain"
60 French lace-making city
61 Big ones may clash
62 Salon coloring
63 Air show maneuvers
64 Camera eye
65 "You betcha!"
66 Apprehensive feelingDOWN
1 Ballpark protector
2 "This is the ___ deal!"
3 Home of most people
4 "Mary, Mary, quite ___"
5 Beatles manager Brian
6 One may give you directions
7 Imitated Pinocchio
8 Some frozen drinks
9 Rihanna's home country
10 Farmers market booths
11 Lively dance
12 Heavenly messenger
13 Enjoy a book
21 Building addition
23 Part of ICU
25 A long time
27 When roosters crow
28 She loved Narcissus
29 ___ the line (obeyed)
30 Like raisins
34 Injures at Pamplona
35 Dad jokes and such
36 Spelunker's spot
37 Molt
39 Opposite of boldness
40 Denial
42 "___ Lisa"
43 British celebrity chef Lawson
44 Tender touch
46 What Caesar did second?
47 Enter a freeway
48 Goad
49 Like "The Twilight Zone"
51 Event near the end of "Hamilton"
52 "The X-Files" Agent Scully
54 Opine online
55 Swiss peaks
56 Take a breather
59 Ultimate degree
Solution