Puzzle

1 Copy by outlining6 Smooth-tongued10 Practice for a fight14 "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" author15 Non-elite type?16 "Don't use that ___ with me!"17 When it ___, it pours18 Nostradamus, reputedly19 Bit of pond scum20 Midwest river along the Oregon Trail22 Moved the kids to their own bedrooms?24 Depend (on)26 Flip-flop, e.g.27 Shook a following sleuth?31 Slam32 Oak-to-be33 Jargon35 E.R. stats38 Part of Miss Muffet's diet39 Bands of three40 Lexicographer Webster41 Doze, with "off"42 Someone like Scrooge43 "Of all the ___!"44 Most expensive domain name ending, often45 Reneged on a contract?47 Nasty sort50 Long tale of adventure51 Erased the exam scores?53 Home mixologist's work space57 Sudden impulse58 Country that anagrams to "rain"60 French lace-making city61 Big ones may clash62 Salon coloring63 Air show maneuvers64 Camera eye65 "You betcha!"66 Apprehensive feeling1 Ballpark protector2 "This is the ___ deal!"3 Home of most people4 "Mary, Mary, quite ___"5 Beatles manager Brian6 One may give you directions7 Imitated Pinocchio8 Some frozen drinks9 Rihanna's home country10 Farmers market booths11 Lively dance12 Heavenly messenger13 Enjoy a book21 Building addition23 Part of ICU25 A long time27 When roosters crow28 She loved Narcissus29 ___ the line (obeyed)30 Like raisins34 Injures at Pamplona35 Dad jokes and such36 Spelunker's spot37 Molt39 Opposite of boldness40 Denial42 "___ Lisa"43 British celebrity chef Lawson44 Tender touch46 What Caesar did second?47 Enter a freeway48 Goad49 Like "The Twilight Zone"51 Event near the end of "Hamilton"52 "The X-Files" Agent Scully54 Opine online55 Swiss peaks56 Take a breather59 Ultimate degree

Solution