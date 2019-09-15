RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Try to push yourself to head in a new direction today. Experimentation will lead to some amazing results! Travel will be highlighted. This will be a good time to book some tickets to somewhere you have never been before. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 12, 19.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will be forced to make a pivotal decision today that will have a far-reaching impact on your future. There is no reason to rush, so do not let anyone pressure you to hurry. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)There are just some people that you will be unable to see eye to eye with today. Arguing will only waste your time and energy. Your best bet is to just move on. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A friendship may deteriorate beyond repair if you do not carry out some emotional maintenance soon. Why not take some time out to get together with this person tonight? Love is in the air. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Creative activities will ignite your imagination today. Hanging out with the right people will help inspiration find you. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial investments. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Some major changes are heading your way. While this may seem scary at first, do not panic. For all you know this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Some interesting changes are about to take place at the office. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Romance is in the stars for you tonight. This will be an excellent time to cultivate a new relationship with that special someone. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)This will be a good time to head out with friends. Local entertainment venues are sure to provide exactly what you are looking for. Your insightful nature will make you the perfect person to help someone through an emotional time. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)It will be best to avoid conflict with those around you today. If tempers start to flare, it will be wiser to just walk away from the situation. Keeping the peace now will pay off in the long run. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although you naturally want to keep everyone happy, do not hesitate to make the hard decisions. Getting the job done should be your top priority. A budget will help you save money over the long term. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)The past will feature very prominently in your thoughts, but don't let nostalgia blind you to all the great things you have in your life. Don't hesitate to talk to a stranger today. You may be surprised at how much you still have in common! ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will discover a solution that others have overlooked if you look at things from a different angle. Education is sure to increase your competitiveness. Health should be made a major priority. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Go out of your way to be considerate of other people's feelings. Something which may not be a big deal for you may be a major issue for someone else. ✭✭✭✭