China's achievements over past 70 years belong to world, mankind: Chinese FM





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on China's achievements in the past 70 years held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Sept. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C, front) and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R, front) visit a photo exhibition on China's achievements in the past 70 years at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 26, 2019. Wang attended the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

China's achievements over the past 70 years belong to the world and mankind, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday.In a few days, the Chinese people will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Wang said at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on China's achievements in the past 70 years held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.Over the past 70 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have worked hard to make an unprecedented development miracle happen in human history, Wang said.China has always been working together with the rest of the world and shouldering its global responsibility, he said, adding that "China's achievements are not only its own; they also belong to the world and mankind."Wang said the photos are records of the Chinese people's unity and hard work, China's development achievements, and China's continuous integration into and great contributions to the world."There are stories of 'Made-in-China,' poverty alleviation, national unity, ecological civilization, peaceful development, win-win cooperation, and a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.Wang vowed that China will continue to seek happiness for its people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, and strengthen its cooperation with countries worldwide, no matter how the international situation changes.China will be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, Wang said.At the opening ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, and on the impressive achievements made by the Chinese government and the Chinese people over the past seven decades.Noting that this year also marks the 40th anniversary of the United Nations' presence in China, Guterres said that over the past four decades, China has been actively participating in UN affairs and firmly supporting the UN's work, and has been a pillar of international cooperation and multilateralism."As we approach the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, we need a renewed global partnership to support multilateral solutions to global crises," he said. "I count on China's continued commitment and engagement as we build a better world for all."