Patriotic activities held in Beijing during National Day holiday

People take photos in front of a decorated patriotic theme parterre at Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

People visit Badachu Park decorated with red lanterns in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

A painter gives his work to a girl during a Chinese calligraphy promotional activity at Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

Dancers performance at Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)