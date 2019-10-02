Patriotic activities held in Beijing during National Day holiday

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/3 9:17:57 Last Updated: 2019/10/3 13:14:33

People take photos in front of a decorated patriotic theme parterre at Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong) 

People visit Badachu Park decorated with red lanterns in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong) 

A painter gives his work to a girl during a Chinese calligraphy promotional activity at Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong) 

Dancers performance at Badachu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2019. Many patriotic activities are held here during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Jundong) 



