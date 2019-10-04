EU leaders vow to enhance ties with PRC amid its 70th anniversary
Source:CGTN Published: 2019/10/4 14:35:41
Photo: Xinhua
World leaders headed by European leaders extended their warm wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China as October 1 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomed the close China-EU relations, proposing that the two sides to maintain the sound momentum and jointly push forward the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation.
Spanish King Felipe VI wished President Xi and the people of China health and happiness.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander extended his warmest congratulations and sincerest wishes to President Xi and the people of China.
King Philippe of Belgium said that Belgium highly values the friendship and cooperation with China, wishing President Xi and the people of China health and happiness.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II praised the sound momentum of China-Denmark relations.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa wished the mutual trust and cooperation ties between China and Portugal would continue enhancing in the future.
Polish President Andrzej Duda wished to deepen China-Poland strategic partnership in his congratulatory message.
Hungarian President Janos Ader hailed the fruitful results achieved in China-Hungary relations. Hungary feels honored for the cooperation, he said, vowing to play a key role in the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC).
Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis expressed his belief in the broad prospect of the bilateral comprehensive friendly cooperative partnership.
Ueli Maurer, president of the Swiss Confederation said that he deeply believed the innovative strategic partnership between China and Switzerland will enhance. He wished China and the Chinese people a prosperity future.