Measles outbreak hits Tonga

All government primary schools and kindergartens in Tonga have been shut in an effort to limit the spread of measles sweeping through the South Pacific, the government announced on Thursday.

A medical worker prepares a free measles vaccine during the Philippine Red Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response at a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 16, 2019. The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported this week that over 4,300 measles cases were confirmed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13, 2019, with the number expected to increase in the coming days. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

With the number of confirmed and suspected measles infections in the Pacific kingdom nearing 200, Education Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said schools would be closed until at least November 25."Children who happen to have measles during the closure will be able to be treated and stay isolated from others," he said.A victory parade to celebrate Tonga's recent historic rugby league wins over Australia and Great Britain would go ahead Friday, but spectators have been advised to wear masks, and an opportunity for school children to meet the players has been cancelled.In Samoa, where seven suspected measles-related deaths have been recorded, a measles epidemic has been declared and the government has taken steps to close all schools.Neighboring American Samoa announced a public health emergency Thursday and Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga said everyone travelling from Tonga and Samoa to the US territory must provide proof of measles immunization, as a condition of entry.In the tourism-reliant Cook Islands, authorities said there were too many visitors to screen them all and preparations were under way to deal with a potential outbreak.