Tokyo 2020 organizers unveil 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics center

A woman poses in front of a board during an event marking one year before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: VCG

Tokyo 2020 organizers on Thursday ­unveiled the $523 million venue for swimming, diving and artistic swimming that will seat 15,000 fans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.Construction is 90 percent complete at the four-story Aquatics Center and is due to be finished on schedule by the end of February, officials said."We are aiming to construct a swimming venue to the world's highest standards equipped with the latest facilities," Tokyo 2020 venue official Daishuu Tone told reporters.The main pool features a movable wall allowing the 50m facility to be converted into two 25-meter pools.The depth of the bottom can also be adjusted.The building cost 56.7 billion yen but Tokyo hopes to make the most of the ­facility after the 2020 Games, aiming to attract 1 million users a year - 850,000 through swimming competitions and another 150,000 casual users.Organizers also unveiled the Ariake Arena on Thursday, a 37 billion yen site for Olympic volleyball and wheelchair basketball.Construction on the main venue, the 159 billion yen National Stadium, has been completed and will be unveiled in a gala opening on December 21.