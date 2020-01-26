Government offers help to US citizens’ evacuation from Wuhan: official

During the 2020 Spring Festival travel rush, many passengers wearing medical masks to protect themselves from the Wuhan novel coronavirus leave a platform of the Guangzhou South Railway station, a railway hub of Guangzhou, South China’s Guangdong Province, on Wednesday. Photo: cnsphoto

China has offerred necessary assistance to help the US evacuate citizens including diplomats from Wuhan, center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said a foreign ministry spokesperson.The United States will use chartered planes for about 1,000 Americans to leave Wuhan and its Wuhan consulate is closed. The Wall Street Journal firstly reported the evacuation plan on Saturday.China has made arrangements to smooth the operation in accordance with international norms and China’s epidemic control rules, said Hua Chunying, foreign ministry spokeswoman, on Sunday.Hua stressed China has kept close contact and collaboration with the World Health Organization and relevant countries about the latest developments of the outbreak.