Shanghai hastens all-round effort to fight novel coronavirus outbreak

Subway passengers wear masks in Shanghai. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A fifth novel coronavirus patient in Shanghai recovered from infection Wednesday, as 16 new cases were reported in the city on the same day, bringing the total confirmed cases to 96.Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, said at a press conference Wednesday Shanghai has expedited efforts across the city to battle the novel coronavirus and expanded the screening scope from medical institutions to roads, ports, airports, and communities, which ultimately led to the detection of 16 confirmed cases.The city has started to report the number of cases of coronavirus infection every 12 hours, instead of the previous 24 hours.Shanghai also launched an extended prescription and delivery service under which local residents can get prescriptions from the family doctors they sign up with and have their medicine delivered at their doorsteps. This will minimize the need for individuals to venture out.Local hospitals in Shanghai such as Huashan Hospital, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Children's Hospital, and Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital have set up their online fever consulting rooms for the benefit of the residents.Wu mentioned traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) will be used for the prevention and control of pneumonia in Shanghai, as per the requirements of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.More than 400 community medical personnel have been dispatched to conduct medical monitoring at various crossings in the city every day. Auxiliary police, toll collectors, and volunteers will join to reinforce medical monitoring at crossings, Wu said at the conference.Moreover, Shanghai has set up fever clinics at 34 communities to enhance triage and early detection.Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission said during the conference Shanghai's food supply is sufficient to meet the daily demand of residents during this challenging time. Over 5,000 tons of vegetables are supplied daily to the city.Pork from other provinces is being sold to Shanghai continuously to meet the demand.Liu also said Shanghai has taken effective measures to ensure related enterprises resume production and increase imports to facilitate the supply of medical protective gear and surgical masks in the market.Doctors in the community health centers, family doctors, residents committee, neighborhoods and police officers are required to cooperate in screening key people.Meanwhile, residents are encouraged to proactively provide information to relevant personnel about people who have been to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, or the Hubei Province.People kept under observation at home will have to measure temperature twice a day and report their physical conditions in a timely manner.The residents' committee will make phone calls to such individuals twice every day and offer them help to fetch daily necessities if necessary.Shanghai also released information materials about respiratory infectious disease for public awareness on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus. Besides, more such activities will be carried out among communities to intensify environment improvement and public education.In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, vehicles entering Shanghai are being inspected at the city's entry points since January 27. Though this has led to massive traffic congestion, authorities said, people have been largely cooperative.Shanghai Health Commission and Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office also held a briefing Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai, which was attended by 66 consulates and 105 consuls. Officials explicated the overall situation of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the response measures in the city, during this briefing.Global Times