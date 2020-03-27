Chinese communities abroad help countries in fight against COVID-19

Children from a Chinese community of Bologna, Italy show their artwork Photo: Courtesy of Chinese youth volunteers

Chinese communities overseas have been working with people in China to help gather donations for other countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Wuhan University alumni associations in Chinese cities issued a statement calling for donations for North America and Europe as countries in both regions are combating COVID-19."We still remember when medical personnel in Wuhan were short of medical supplies, our alumni overseas offered help and sent medical supplies. Now, the epidemic is rampant overseas, so we are raising donations for them," the statement said.One Wuhan University alumni association member in Beijing told the Global Times they are communicating with fellow alumni in the US to learn about the protective medical equipment supplies that are needed so they can be sent to hospitals.Chinese communities in the UK have helped with local prevention efforts in the fight against COVID-19. For example, Chinese doctors issued a bilingual statement in Chinese and English at Addenbrooke's Hospital, calling for donations.Li, a Chinese-British man in London, told the Global Times that many Chinese are engaged in coordinating donations from China to the UK, aiming to help with shortages of face masks, protective gear, goggles, and gloves."We do this out of concern for the pandemic. It is time for all of us to unite," Li said, noting that many people in the UK have always been friendly to the Chinese, although some have made racist remarks."There will always be some unpleasant voices. What we should do is to ignore them and do what we can to help those who need help," Li said.In recent months, the Chinese community in Italy has emerged as a special group. When China was fighting the epidemic, the Chinese community collected supplies to support those in need. However, some experienced misunderstandings, even discrimination, from a few locals.Italy is fighting the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world. Restaurants, businesses, and schools have been suspended. Although quarantined at home, many Chinese have chosen to lend their hand in the battle against the pandemic.Chen, a young volunteer, has organized the Chinese community in Bologna to make donations.Within 48 hours, Chen and fellow volunteers received 21,731 Euros from the local Chinese community, made up of 56 children and 111 adults. The children donated their lucky money they received from their parents or grandparents during the Chinese Lunar New Year.The money was donated to the Sant'orsola Hospital in Bologna.

A girl from a Chinese community of Bologna, Italy shows her artwork Photo: Courtesy of Chinese youth volunteers

The children created 84 pieces of art, showing rainbows, medical personnel, and words, such as "Andrà tutto bene," meaning "everything will be alright" in English. The paintings will be hung in the hospital to comfort patients.Qiu Nan, who also helped with the donation efforts, told the Global Times that many Chinese people in Italy had shared their spare face masks, which have been in high demand due to shortages, with their neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Some, including Qiu, have handed out face masks to strangers on the street.The local Chinese Chamber of Commerce donated 30,000 face masks to local medical institutes, Qiu said."Our face masks are purchased and mailed from China," Qiu said and added, "Via local Chinese people, the government here also have been seeking to purchase medical supplies from China."At the beginning of the pandemic, some Italians were rude and referred to Chinese as "virus," Qiu said."The voices were targeting Chinese. Some Chinese were beaten and their cars were smashed," Chen said, "but when the situation became severe, the Chinese community united, and began making great contributions where we live.""The Chinese community is the only foreign one here that has provided aid to Italy to confront the pandemic without asking for anything in return," she said,"I believe after the pandemic, the relationship between China and Italy will be improved greatly," Chen said.When asked why the Chinese community would provide help, Chen said, "Chinese people are traditionally willing to be good," and also emphasized they have local business concern to consider.Statistics from 2018 showed that there were 300,000 Chinese living in Italy, according to chinaqw.com.By Wednesday, Italy had 74,386 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the death toll hit 7,503.

A boy from a Chinese community of Bologna, Italy shows his artwork Photo: Courtesy of Chinese youth volunteers

Spain is also facing a dire situation. The country announced on Thursday it has received 8,578 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, bringing the nationwide infection number to 56,188.Sun Xinbo, a Chinese student at the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha in Spain, told the Global Times that many Spanish people had ignored the warnings from the Chinese and believed it was just a normal flu. When the situation became worse, medical supplies, such as face masks, were depleted.Sun, who is also president of a Chinese student association, said many Chinese in Spain offered to help the locals and donated face masks to local people and hospitals.For example, Chinese living near Madrid gathered 3,000 medical face masks and donated them to a local hospital.Aside from donations, some Chinese made short videos to educate people on fighting the virus and maintaining hygiene.Before, there was discrimination against the Chinese due to the virus, but now, many locals are grateful for the help they have received from the Chinese, said Sun.