Political bias risks millions of lives in US

An ambulance sits outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Monday. Photo: AFP

Unverified information, fake news and biased coverage of China's coronavirus prevention and control work are now becoming ammunition for some US politicians and experts to continue their attacks on China, who are intensifying anti-China smear campaigns as the pandemic worsens in the US. Chinese political observers warned that wasting too much time blaming Beijing to cover up their own failure in containing the virus is irresponsible and put millions of lives at risk.Some US media outlets have been intentionally helping fuel this anti-China campaign since the outbreak, and some commentators, with limited knowledge on Chinese affairs, let their political bias triumph over objective views.Opinion-driven American publication Foreign Policy, which is considered as accusatory and sometimes based on non-factual materials, recently published at least five articles which blamed China's response to the coronavirus crisis, interpreting the country's aid to other countries like Italy as "mask diplomacy" in expanding its influence in Europe.Mattia Ferraresi said in an article entitled "China isn't helping Italy. It's waging information warfare" that providing medical supplies to Italy and spreading conspiracy theories is the country's two-front strategy to cover up its own responsibility for the global spread of the virus.Ferraresi said in the article that Italy was buying medical equipment from China, but the government took advantage of a parallel donation made by China's Red Cross Society to make it look like an instance of its "politics of generosity," which is an absurd assumption as the writer, without thoroughly researching before writing, misunderstood the relation between the Red Cross and the Chinese government.The Red Cross Society is led by the Communist Party of China and serves as a major assistance branch for the government to carry out humanitarian activities and connect the public, according to the organization's description on its website.In another article entitled "Yes, Blame China for the virus," American professor Paul Miller chose to ignore the fact that the Chinese government has taken unprecedented measures to contain the virus spread, mobilizing the whole society and implementing the strictest social distancing and city lockdown, to win the window of opportunity for the world. Instead, he simply blamed the different political system of China for a delayed response to the outbreak, even when the US government's incompetence in virus handling has been laid bare.Miller said that the missteps of Chinese government are a direct response to the virus' global transmission and uncontrolled spread, ignoring science and facts when a research paper jointly worked by researchers in China, the US and the UK said drastic Chinese control measures appeared to have worked by successfully breaking the chain of transmission, media reported.Those groundless accusations appeared frequently on Foreign Policy, which carries more political bias than fact-based analysis on current international affairs.While US media hyped the accuracy of coronavirus data reported in China, Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations of the US, told the Global Times that China's data reporting is basically based on science and evidence, as only through accurate data can policy makers take corrective measures. " If China's data is not trustworthy, there's no trustworthy data across the world ," he said.A series of attacks, from both US officials and media, are not occasionally plotted, according to some veteran Chinese observers on geopolitics, who harshly criticized US politicians politicizing the coronavirus crisis by using fake news, reflecting some Western elites' hysteria and their desperation to find a scapegoat as the US government's mishandling is leading the outbreak to a collapsing point.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House, on Monday, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP