Learning Chinese

maternal love/ 母爱 / mǔ àiA: I feel that maternal love is the most selfless love. Mothers never ask for something in return for what they give to their children.我觉得母爱是最无私的爱,母亲对孩子的付出似乎从来不计回报。(wǒ juédé mǔ à ishì zuì wúsī de ài,mǔqīn duì háizǐ de fùchū sìhū cónɡlái bùjì huíbào.)B: I feel that the love between a mother and child is rather special. It is like some sort of instinct, not something nurtured later.我觉得孩子与母亲之间的爱很特别,像是一种人的天性,而非后天培养出来的。(wǒ juédé háizǐ yǔ mǔqīn zhījiān de ài hěn tèbié, xiànɡshì yīzhǒnɡ rén de tiānxìnɡ,érfēi hòutiān péiyǎnɡ chūlái de.)A: Recently, I saw a small boy who was taking the tastiest part of his meal at school and saving it for his mother every day. I feel he really is mature.最近我看到有一个小男孩,每天都将自己在学校里吃到最好吃的菜留一点给妈妈。我觉得他非常懂事。(zuìjìn wǒkàn dào yǒu yīɡè xiǎonánhái, měitiān dōu jiānɡ zìjǐ zài xuéxiào lǐ chī dào zuì hǎochī de cài liú yī diǎn ɡěi māma. wǒ juédé tā fēichánɡ dǒnɡshì.)B: His mother was probably really moved. Actually, I feel that people outside the situation will feel that this child is really mature, but for the boy himself it was probably really natural.他的妈妈应该会非常感动。其实我觉得,这样的事情外人看来会觉得孩子懂事,但对小男孩自己而言也许是非常自然的小事。(tā de māmā yīnɡɡāi huì fēichánɡ ɡǎndònɡ. qíshí wǒ juédé, zhèyànɡ de shìqínɡ wàirén kànlái huì juédé háizǐ dǒnɡshì, dàn duì xiǎonánhái zìjǐ éryán yěxǔ shì fēichánɡ zìrán de xiǎoshì.)A: Maternal love is selfless, It can be subtle but great, right?母爱很无私,它细微但伟大, 对吧？(mǔài hěn wúsī, tā xìwēi dàn wěidà, duìbā?)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT