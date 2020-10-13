Learning Chinese

Full-time housewife/ 全职太太 (quánzhí tàitài)A: After you have your baby this year, when do you plan on going back to work?你今年生完宝宝后,什么时候准备上班呢？(nǐ jīnnián shēnɡ wán bǎobǎo hòu, shenme shíhòu zhǔnbèi shànɡbān ne?)B: It can't be helped. If my husband and I both work, there won't be anyone to take care of the baby, so I just quit my job. I'm preparing on staying at home and becoming a full-time housewife.很无奈,我和老公同时工作就没人照顾宝宝,所以我刚刚辞职了,准备以后在家里当全职太太。(hěn wúnai, wǒ hé lǎoɡōnɡ tónɡshí ɡōnɡzuò jiù méirén zhàoɡù bǎobǎo, suǒyǐ wǒ ɡānɡɡānɡ cízhí le, zhǔnbèi yǐhòu zài jiālǐ dānɡ quánzhí tàitài.)A: It's tough being a full-time housewife or a career woman. A lot of amazing women with careers can't fully handle the role of a full-time housewife. Are you ready for the challenge?全职太太和职场女性一样辛苦,很多职场上优秀的女性并不能完全胜任全职太太这个角色,你准备好迎接挑战了吗？(quánzhí tàitài hé zhíchǎnɡ nǚxìnɡ yīyànɡ xīnkǔ, hěnduō zhíchǎnɡ shànɡ yōuxiù de nǚxìnɡ bìnɡbù nénɡ wánquán shènɡrèn quánzhí tàitài zhèɡè jiǎosè, nǐ zhǔnbèi hǎo yínɡjiē tiāozhàn lema?)B: I really want to go back to my career, but I understand that my responsibilities to family and society are equally important for women.我是非常想回到职场上,但却明白家庭的责任和社会的责任对于女性而言同等重要。(wǒshì fēichánɡ xiǎnɡ huídào zhíchǎnɡ shànɡ, dàn què mínɡbái jiātínɡ de zérèn hé shèhuì de zérèn duìyú nǚxìnɡ éryán tónɡděnɡ zhònɡyào.)A: You are such a responsible person.你真有责任心。(nǐ zhēn yǒu zérèn xīn.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT