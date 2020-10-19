Learning Chinese

season/ 调味料 /tiàowèi liàoA: Do you like to add spices when cooking?做饭你喜欢放香料吗？(zuòfàn nǐ xǐhuān fànɡ xiānɡliào ma?)B: I don't like to eat food that has been over seasoned, so I usually only add salt, sugar or soy sauce.我不太喜欢吃调料过多的食物,一般只会放盐,糖,或者酱油。(wǒ bùtài xǐhuān chī tiàoliào ɡuòduō de shíwù, yībān zhīhuì fànɡ yán,tánɡ,huòzhě jiànɡyóu.)A: Then you definitely don't know that China has a seasoning called "13 spices." It includes spices such as Sichuan pepper, pepper and cinnamon.那你一定不知道中国有一种有名的调味料叫"十三香",里面包括花椒,胡椒,桂皮,等十三种香料。(nà nǐ yīdìnɡ bù zhīdào zhōnɡɡuó yǒu yīzhǒnɡ yǒumínɡ de tiàowèi liào jiào"shísānxiānɡ", lǐmiàn bāokuò huājiāo,hújiāo,ɡuìpí,děnɡ shísān zhǒnɡ xiānɡliào.)B: It sounds like it tastes really rich. Do these spices have any use during cooking?听起来口味非常浓郁,这些香料在烹饪中有什么作用呢？(tīnɡqǐlái kǒuwèi fēichánɡ nónɡyù, zhèxiē xiānɡliào zài pēnɡrèn zhōnɡ yǒu shenme zuòyònɡ ne?)A: Thirteen spices can be used to cure meat and season the fillings for dumplings and Chinese meat pie.十三香可以用来腌制肉类食物,也可以给饺子和中式肉饼馅料调味。(shísān xiānɡ kěyǐ yònɡlái yānzhì ròulèi shíwù, yě kěyǐ ɡěi jiǎozǐ hé zhōnɡshì ròubǐnɡ xiànliào tiàowèi.)B: I probably won't try it. I like to remain dedicated to the natural flavor of foods. Food that is seasoned less and with less processing is healthier. Do you think so?我还是别尝试了,我喜欢食物的本味。少调味和少烹饪工序的食物对身体更健康。 你觉得呢？(wǒ háishì bié chánɡshì le,wǒ xǐhuān shíwù de běnwèi. shǎo tiàowèi hé shǎo pēnɡrèn ɡōnɡxù de shíwù duì shēntǐ ɡènɡ jiànkānɡ. nǐ juédé ne?)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/ GT