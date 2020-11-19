Swiss strike carbon offset deal with Ghanaian govt

Some of Switzerland's carbon dioxide emissions are to be offset through projects in Ghana, the Swiss government announced Wednesday, after concluding a similar deal last month with Peru.

Skiers take a break next to a Swiss flag above the ski resort of Verbier in the Swiss Alps on November 15. Photo: VCG

Under the Paris Agreement climate change pact, Switzerland has committed to reduce its 1990 levels of greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Bern says it will meet the target mainly through domestic measures, but under the agreement, Switzerland can offset its emissions through projects in other countries, which will then count toward its reduction target. Switzerland signed a similar deal with Peru on October 20, a move it called "the first agreement of its kind in the world.""With this agreement, Switzerland is setting a standard for international climate projects that meet stringent environmental protection requirements, while also respecting international standards for the protection of human rights."It also commits both parties to use a method that prevents double counting of emission reductions. The criteria will be monitored continuously for the duration of the climate projects."Glaciers in the Swiss Alps are in steady decline, losing 2 percent of their volume.