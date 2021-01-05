China aims for 40-plus space launch missions in 2021, space station construction to be top priority: CASC

File Photo: Web

China's biggest rocket contractor China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has outlined its aim to conduct more than 40 space launch missions in 2021, and the construction of the country’s first ever space station will be its top priority, according to a CASC official press release on Monday.The CASC held its annual work meeting on Monday.During the meeting, the Chinese space contractor said the space station construction has come to the implementation stage, and will be the focus of this year’s space launch missions.Tianwen-1, China’s first Mars probe, which has traveled more than 400 million meters into its journey as of Sunday, was also mentioned in the outline. The probe aims to achieve orbiting, landing and roving on Mars.The probe is expected to reach Mars gravity by February.Research work on the experiment cabinets for the space station and on the manned lunar probe missions will also be carried out in 2021, the CASC said.Accelerating the application of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in other fields including civil aviation will also be a focus for 2021, it added.Global Times