China-Pacific island countries Juncao technology center activated in Fiji

The coastal scene of Fiji Photo: VCG
The China-Pacific Island Countries Juncao Technology Demonstration Center was put into use in Fiji, China's Embassy to the South Pacific island country announced on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the regional development of Juncao related technologies.
Fiji now has became the regional center of Juncao technologies in Pacific area after China-Fiji Juncao cooperation was initiated eight years ago, said Tang Wenhong, vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), in a lecture delivered during the opening ceremony of the center held on Wednesday.
"As of now, over 600 Fijian households have joined the Juncao cooperation, and the cooperation program has benefited over 1,000 local households with more than 466.67 hectares of total planting area," said Tang, noting that the Juncao technologies have been exported and implemented in over 100 countries worldwide.
Officials from Fiji's agricultural ministry praised the Juncao technologies which enriched Fijian food categories, increased employment opportunities for local communities, and provided a new solution for dealing with climate change. The officials also vowed to introduce the technologies to other island countries in the region.
The Juncao technology, which combines fungi and grass, was invented in the 1980s by Lin Zhanxi, a professor at China's Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University. Lin is also the chief scientist for the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Cooperation Project launched in 2014 after the Chinese and Fijian governments signed an agreement to begin agricultural cooperation
In addition to officials from China and Fiji, diplomatic officers from surrounding island countries, including Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Vanuatu, as well as officials from the United Nations, attended the ceremony.
Global Times