Merchant invites hunky boys into livestream to attract audiences, resulting in sales less than 1,000 yuan

The livestream channel. Photo:web

Recently, the style of Coconut Palm Group's livestreaming channel has changed drastically, with the previous female anchors replaced by a group of muscular men. Coconut Palm Group is a well-known coconut juice brand in China, widely praised for its claim of not adding a single drop of water to its production process.On its livestreaming channel, a group of male models wearing tight vests and holding the company's coconut juice showed off their muscles and physiques. Some netizens joked that the advertising forms of some brands are becoming more and more diverse, while others thought the image was "cheesy."In early March, the official account of the company posted a short video recruiting "healthy, sunny, and handsome boys" with a height of 1.8 meters. Its online customer service later confirmed that the position involved working with livestreams to showcase products.The company's sudden change in style did not immediately win over the female consumer base. Data showed that although the number of viewers on the Group's livestream reached 93,000 at one point, with sales only amounting to 750 to 1,000 yuan.