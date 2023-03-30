Delegation of Honduras visits Museum of CPC, Great Hall of the People days after diplomatic ties established

The delegation from Honduras visit the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. Photo: huanqiu.com

The delegation from Honduras has paid visits to the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Great Hall of the People and Chairman Mao Zedong Memorial Hall in Beijing, days after the two countries officially established diplomatic ties.Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina met in Beijing and signed the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras on Sunday, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory.Xiomara Zelaya, president of the Honduras International Relations and Regional Integration Commission, also a delegation member, tweeted on Tuesday photos and videos of her and the Honduras Foreign Minister visiting the Museum of the Communist Party of China.In the photos, they were watching an introduction to the third plenary session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978 and a simulation video of China's Fuxing high-speed railway"When the president arrives in Beijing, the official document of Honduras recognizing one China will already be exhibited in the museum of the Communist Party of China," Zelaya tweeted.The Honduran delegation also visited the Great Hall of the People. The official account of the National Congress of Honduras on Tuesday tweeted that the delegation held a meeting with Lou Qinjian, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Foreign Affairs Committee at the Great Hall of the People. The two sides hope to promote cooperation between legislative agencies, share communications and promote dialogue at all levels.In a tweet about the delegation visiting the Tiananmen Gate Tower, Zelaya released a photo of it along with a quote from a Chinese diplomat saying that "This is Tiananmen Square, where Chairman Mao Zedong declared on Oct 1, 1949 the founding of the People's Republic of China and said the Chinese people have stood up."In another tweet posted on Wednesday morning, Zelaya wrote that she together with the foreign minister and members of the delegation laid wreaths in honor of Chairman Mao Zedong on a visit to the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall.