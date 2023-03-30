Asian unity and cooperation key words in foreign leaders' speech at Boao

Boao Photo: VCG

China's role in promoting practical and productive cooperation among Asian countries and enhancing Asian unity was hailed in speeches made by various foreign leaders at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia in South China's Hainan Province on Thursday.In his speech focusing on what Asia can do in an uncertain world, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Asian countries should continue to promote economic cooperation and good relations between China and countries in the region, and countries in Asia need to deepen cooperation with each other. He also noted that Asia should always remain an open region, which is something China can play a big role in."We welcome China's commitment to continue opening up its economy, and to continue supporting multilateralism and regional cooperation, and we look forward to all parties contributing more actively to regional and global development and prosperity, to benefit Asia and the world," said Lee.The foreign leaders who made speeches included Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi .Sanchez welcomed China's enhanced diplomatic interactions and relations with countries around the world, saying that it shows a high sense of responsibility.Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that "We should work together in the spirit of cooperation and solidarity, striving toward reducing inequality, promoting justice and improving the standards of living, and commend China for taking this broad initiative of continuous interaction and dialogue."In his speech, Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi expressed Africa's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Asia."Africa is actively learning from Asia. It's time for Africa to take its rightful place in the global governance system, in the UN and G20. We need to strengthen Asia-Africa cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win results," he said.Wang Huiyao, president of the think tank Center for China and Globalization, told the Global Times that the participants of this year's Boao Forum, especially the foreign leaders, are representative as they come from beyond Asia, which is helping the Boao Forum to become a global one.Tan Qingsheng, a representative from the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, told the Global Times that the speeches by foreign leaders at the forum can enhance understanding and trust between Asian countries."While Boao provides a platform for Asian countries to speak up louder, it can also help them seek more interests in the international arena and boost China's influence," Tan said.