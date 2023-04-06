Fujian enterprise apologizes for enlisting 'accompanying drinkers'

Recently, news of an enterprise recruiting KTV accompanying drinking positions at the 2023 spring recruitment fair at a school in Quanzhou, East China’s Fujian was exposed.

On Tuesday, the teacher responsible for the job fair stated that the position was brought in by the enterprise on a private basis. After discovering it on the day of the fair, the teacher immediately asked the enterprise to remove the position. The enterprise has already apologized and is currently communicating with the school.Netizens expressed dissatisfaction with this situation, and some questioned why the school did not review the job positions when inviting employers. The school has since blacklisted the enterprise.