Culture Beat: TV series ‘Thin Ice’

Promotional material for Thin Ice Photo: Courtesy of Maoyan

The Bruegel exhibition

A TV series adaptation of a novel telling the patriotic story of a secret agent is now airing in the Chinese mainland.The drama Thin Ice, set in Shanghai in 1943, premiered on April 5. The protagonist Chen Qian, a military agent, is ordered to assassinate a group of Japanese who are plotting to steal mineral resources from China.In order to stop the sinister plan of the Japanese invaders, Chen ­undergoes special training to disguise himself as a Japanese envoy with the help of the Communist Party of China member Chun Yang.Written by Hai Fei and directed by Jin Chen, the drama is the duo's second cooperation after they finished the hit secret agent drama Sparrow, which received great reviews after its release in 2016.The exhibition, Meet Bruegel , European Painting Masters of the 16th and 17th Centuries, debuted in Beijing's 798 Art Zone on Saturday.The exhibition displays 88 of the most famous masterpieces from the Bruegel family, which actively worked to make their family name known in art for over 150 years ­during the 16th and 17th centuries.The exhibition displays watercolor and oil paintings as well as prints from a total of nine artists from the family represented by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, his two sons and his grandson.Many have rarely been shown to the public and are being displayed in China for the first time as most of them are part of private collections. The exhibition is set to end on July 7.