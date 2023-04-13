Wild board running into lottery station is subdued by hounds

A wild boar weighing more than 200 kilograms broke into a lottery store in the Nanchang High-tech Development Zone, East China's Jiangxi Province on Monday. Photo: web

A wild boar weighing more than 200 kilograms broke into a lottery store in the Nanchang High-tech Development Zone, East China's Jiangxi Province on Monday, frightening the store owner into escaping the premises. The owner locked the door as soon as he escaped and called the police for help.Police officers rushed to the scene and five hounds marshalled by local animal protection station staff members managed to subdue the boar in less than half an hour. According to witnesses, it took the hounds less than half an hour to subdue the wild boar. The boar was then taken away from the scene and no one was hurt in the whole process.Many netizens said the incident highlighted the importance of police dogs. "If it had been the police themselves, there would have been casualties. The dogs really did a great job," a netizen said."It is reasonable to use the principle of complementing each other to deal with emergencies," another netizen commented.Some netizens also said that the presence of the wild boar reflects that the local environment has improved, and it is hoped that the staff of the local animal protection station will help accommodate coexistence with wild animals.