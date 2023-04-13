Macaque learns to behave after being beaten by monkey king

Recently, a visitor at the Hongshan Zoo in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, met a macaque gliding along on a bamboo raft, making people laugh with the aggrieved expression on its face. Photo: web

Recently, a visitor at the Hongshan Zoo in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, met a macaque gliding along on a bamboo raft, making people laugh with the aggrieved expression on its face. According to netizens, the macaque, who had done many bad things before, was captured and sent to the Zoo in May, 2022, where he was beaten by the alpha monkey after challenging him. The macaque had since learned to row by itself and refused to step ashore.Early in 2022, a stray macaque appeared on the streets of Nanjing, abusing cats and dogs as well as vandalizing property. After being captured by an animal rescue group, it was sent to the Hongshan Zoo in May, and after several months of acclimation, the zoo released him into the Monkey Mountain to live with other monkeys.However, after it was released from its cage, he challenged other monkeys and was beaten by the alpha monkey .Experts say macaques are highly vigilant and hostile to invaders.Worried that the macaque may be unsafe after spending too much time in the water, the zoo keepers have offered him a raft life buoy and food to survive in the water.