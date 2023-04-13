Woman successfully trades popular Chinese spicy gluten for Australian lobsters abroad

A Chinese girl recently documented her story of using "latiao," a traditional Chinese spicy gluten, as a bartering tool in New Zealand.Photo: web

A Chinese girl recently documented her story of using "latiao," a traditional Chinese spicy gluten, as a bartering tool in New Zealand. In the video, she successfully traded a 5.2-meter-"latiao" for her neighbor's lobsters.At first, she just wanted to invite her neighbor to try some Chinese snacks. Unexpectedly, he could not stop one after another bite and invited the girl to harvest seafood with him. He packed a bucket of lobster and gave it to the girl as an exchange. Netizens were amused by his love for "latiao" in the video, saying that "latiao" is not only popular in China, but has become a "luxury item" abroad.As early as 2016, "latiao" has gradually become popular in overseas markets. In February, "latiao" was featured in a BBC documentary about Chinese New Year when it introduced the customs and habits of Chinese people celebrating the Lunar New Year. The film defines "latiao" as "the most popular snack among Chinese under the age of 25," noting that the "latiao" market is now worth 50 billion yuan ($7.26 billion) a year.