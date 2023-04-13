China willing to play positive role in in helping Arab countries achieve greater solidarity: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: fmprc.gov.cn
China welcomes regional efforts to ease the Yemen situation and improve state-to-state relations and is willing to continue playing a positive and constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Yemen conflict and greater solidarity among Arab states, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to comment on Saudi Arabia and Oman's recent efforts to end Yemen's civil war and a rare visit by the Syrian Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Saudi and Omani delegations met Houthi representatives in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday to discuss a permanent ceasefire to the long-running wars in Yemen, Aljazeera reported.
China welcomed and commended the efforts of regional countries including Saudi Arabia and Oman to ease the situation and seek a permanent ceasefire in Yemen. Wang said that China supported parties concerned in seeking a political settlement of the issue of Yemen through dialogue and consultation.
As for the Syrian Foreign Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, the first in the 12 years since the Syria crisis broke out and a major sign that its regional isolation is nearing an end, Wang said China welcomed the improvement of relations between Syria and other Arab countries and supported Syria in returning to the Arab family at an early date.
"This is conducive to the solidarity and rejuvenation of Arab countries, to stronger strategic independence of countries in the region and to regional peace, stability and development," said Wang.
According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia and Syria's foreign ministers on Wednesday welcomed a thaw in bilateral ties, including steps to resume consular services and flights. The two ministers also discussed the steps needed for a political settlement to the Syrian crisis that contributes to "Syria's return to its Arab environment."
On April 6, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of diplomatic ties
with immediate effect in Beijing after the first formal meeting between the two countries' top diplomats in more than seven years.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing on Thursday and witnessed the resumption.
Global Times