No reported deaths or injuries of Chinese nationals after a conflict in Sudan, says Chinese Embassy in Sudan

An armed conflict breaks out in the capital Khartoum and other areas in Sudan on April 15, 2023. Photo: from Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese Embassy in Sudan said it hasn't received any reports of Chinese nationals being killed or injured in Sudan and reminded Chinese nationals in the country to stay safe and avoid going out after a conflict in Sudan on Saturday at least killed 25 people and wounded more than 183.The embassy has extensively released security warnings to Chinese nationals and institutions in Sudan and properly handled several emergency requests seeking for help after an armed conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum and other areas on Saturday morning, said Zhang Xianghua, Charge d' Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sudan, CCTV reported.None of the currently approximately more than 700 Chinese nationals in Sudan has been killed or injured, said Sun Junbo, head of the Chinese Mining Association in Sudan who is in capital Khartoum.Sun said most of them are staying at home and updating the latest situation through phones while some that have to work outdoors have maintained normal work and life despite the violent conflict is still going on. "The association will closely follow the situation through various channels so that everyone can quickly know the latest situation," said Sun.The embassy reminded Chinese nationals not to go out for the time being and avoid opening windows in case hitting by the bullets while at home.According to media reports, Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely on Saturday causing more than 200 deaths and injuries. All flights to and from Sudan had been suspended on Saturday evening.