Receiving a high rating of 8.1 out of 10 on rating platform Douban, Chinese detective drama Thirteen Tears of Dust tells the story of two generations of police officers working together to solve criminal cases.Led by veteran actor Chen Jianbin and Chen Xiao, the drama depicts the two police officers' different personalities - one righteous yet short-tempered and the other compassionate but lacking in detective skills. Unlike many detective shows that portray police as an "almighty" figure, the new show has captured viewer's attention by portraying police who are more realistic and, as one netizen put it, act like "real human beings with flaws."Anyang in Central China's Henan Province has a natural scenic spot with a jut of stone dangling above a cliff. The spot was not a tourist attraction, but after it went viral on the internet, it earned the nickname of "gut-testing stone" since numerous vloggers have been taking photos by the cliff edge to gain attention. Though the local government has set up safety warnings in an attempt to ban visitors, some people are still risking their lives merely to become an internet sensation. Such a mentality is shortsighted.The US HBO Max has recently revealed a television drama adaption of the iconic Harry Potter books. The books' author J.K. Rowling is going to take part as an executive producer. The news quickly ignited the passion of Harry Potter fans. A majority of fans were conservative about the new project and emphasized that they would welcome it if the new adaption sticks to the original books. Famous cultural IPs like Harry Potter has charm that can be adapted into films or TV productions. Yet these new derivations can only surpass the original IP by not only introducing new creative content but also by mostly sticking to the original.