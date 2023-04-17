Chinese FM initiates emergency consular assistance mechanism in Sudan as conflict caused more than 1,200 casualties

The armed conflict is still going on in the capital Khartoum, Sudan. April 16, 2023. Photo: from IC.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry initiated an emergency consular assistance mechanism to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions in Sudan with all-out effort as local conflict has caused more than 1,200 casualties so far, warning Chinese nationals not to travel to Sudan and those in the country to report their information as soon as possible.The Chinese Embassy in Sudan has sent security warning to Chinese nationals in the country and contacted Chinese firms to verify the situation of Chinese nationals. There have been no reports of Chinese nationals being killed or injured in Sudan, the Consular Affairs Department of the Foreign Ministry said on Monday morning.The Consular Affairs Department reminded Chinese nationals to avoid travel to Sudan and those already in Sudan to remain indoors and report their message to the Chinese Embassy in Sudan in case of emergency. The department has listed the phone number of Sudan police, the Chinese Embassy in Sudan consular protection number, and the ministry's consular protection emergency hotline.An armed conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum and other areas of the country on Saturday morning, killing at least 83 people and injuring nearly 1,126, according to the World Health Organization. Casualties were spread across regions including Khartoum, South Kordofan, North Darfur, and Northern states, with the capital Khartoum witnessing the most severe conflict.The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged the two sides of the Sudan conflict to stop the fighting as soon as possible and work to move forward the political transition process together.