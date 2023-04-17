China strongly condemns US’ sanctions on Chinese companies over ‘fantanyl precursors’ undermining bilateral narcotics control cooperation

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China strongly condemns US' latest sanctions on Chinese companies for allegedly supplying precursor chemicals for the production of illicit fentanyl, which only create obstacles for China-US cooperation in narcotics control, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.The US, while urging China to resume its anti-drug cooperation with it as soon as possible, is blatantly prosecuting and sanctioning Chinese entities and individuals, seriously infringing on their legitimate rights and interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference on Monday.China strongly condemns such moves, and has made solemn representations to the US, Wang said.The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that it has imposed sanctions on two entities based in China, accusing them supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the US, Reuters reported.The US-claimed "fentanyl precursors" are just ordinary chemicals, and it is internationally recognized that the responsibility for preventing the flow of ordinary chemicals into the drug production channel lies with the importing country, Wang said.Instead of taking up the responsibility, Washington distorts the truth and tries to interfere in the normal chemical trade between China and other countries, which fully exposes its hegemony and brutality, as well as its contempt and trampling on the spirit of international rule of law, said the spokesperson.China, as a strictly anti-drug country and in the spirit of humanitarianism, has been trying its best to help the US deal with its domestic problem of fentanyl abuse, while the repeated sanctions made by the US side seriously undermines the bilateral cooperation, he said.Public information shows that in May 2019, China took the lead in the world in adding fentanyl-related substances to the Supplementary List of Controlled Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances with Non-medical Use, which has subsequently played an important role in preventing their illegal manufacture and trafficking and abuse.However, Wang pointed out that the US has not only ignored China's goodwill, but insisted on slapping sanctions on China's related institutions, enterprises and individuals.The root cause of the proliferation of drugs in the US lies in itself, Wang said.As the international community including China's increasingly is tightening control of fentanyl-type substances, the US' fentanyl problem continues to worsen, on which the US should reflect deeply, he said.Instead of reducing domestic drug demand, strengthening prescription drug control, and enhancing education, the US tries to confuse the public, mislead the public, and shift responsibility for its own ineffective governance, Wang said.The US prosecution and sanctions against Chinese companies and citizens will create further obstacles to the bilateral cooperation in drug control, the spokesperson warned.China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals, he said.Global Times