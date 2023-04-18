China is willing to share development opportunity with Uruguay in its path of deepening reforms, expanding opening: Han Zheng

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets visiting Foreign Minister of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo Bonasso in Beijing. Photo：Ministry of Foreign Affairs





China is willing to share the development opportunity with Uruguay as China will continue to deepen reforms, expand opening and advance Chinese modernization, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng told visiting Foreign Minister of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo Bonasso in Beijing on Tuesday.The two countries should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and take the opportunity of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to deepen political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, strengthen strategic coordination, renew the traditional friendship between the two countries and push China-Uruguay strategic partnership to a new level, Han noted.Han highlighted that China will continue to deepen reforms, expand opening and advance Chinese modernization.China is willing to share development opportunities with Uruguay, mutually support each other in independently exploring modernization paths, and work together for prosperity and strength, Han said in a meeting with Bustillo.Bustillo said Uruguay firmly adheres to the one-China principle and deeply admires China’s domestic and foreign policies. Uruguay looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in various fields and jointly creating a better future for the two countries and two peoples.On the same day, Bustillo also met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.China-Uruguay ties have become a model for win-win cooperation among countries of different sizes and national conditions, and China is willing to deepen political trust, practical cooperation and multilateral coordination with Uruguay, Qin said.Qin made the remarks during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo Bonasso who is paying a visit to China.Besides increasing mutual trust and communications, the two countries are willing to continue firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, promote China-Latin America cooperation and take China- Uruguay strategic partnership to a new level, Qin noted.Bustillo agreed that fruitful achievements within bilateral relations have been achieved during the past 35 years, despite the physical distance between the countries. Uruguay attaches great importance to Uruguay-China relations and is expected to further work closely with China in terms of economic field and other fields.The foreign minister of Uruguay spoke highly of the three initiatives brought by Chinese leader, called them “important achievement on world peace and human development.”Uruguay is willing to join hands with China, adhering to multilateralism, promote civilized conversation and world peace and prosperity on the basis of mutual understanding and respect. Uruguay will continue to play a positive role in prompting Uruguay-China relations, Bustillo told Qin during their meeting.