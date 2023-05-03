Three injuries reported as 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes SW China’s Yunnan

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Baoshan in Southwest China's Yunnan Province late on May 2, 2023. Photo: VCG

Three mild injuries were reported in the city of Baoshan, Southwest China's Yunnan Province after a magnitude of 5.2 earthquake hit the region late Tuesday, as early warning messages appeared on phones and televisions, averting casualties.

A warning message appeared on the phones of residents 12 seconds before the earthquake shook the city. Photo: Institute of Care-Life, a disaster-reduction lab based in Chengdu

The magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred in Longyang district of Baoshan at 23:27 pm on Tuesday, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.As of 5 am Wednesday, three people had been reported as suffering minor injuries in Baoshan and had been sent to hospital for treatment, according to the disaster-relief department of Baoshan city on Wednesday.About 2,800 dwellings near the epicenter in Longyang district of Baoshan were damaged to various degrees, the department said. Photos and videos circulating online showed some buildings had sustained fractures, wall space paint fell off and some vehicles had been damaged by falling debris.Apart from damage to property, power and water supplies and communications, a seismogenic fault was detected in Lancang River, the Yunnan provincial earthquake authority confirmed.In the wake of the earthquake, the local rescue department activated its level-three emergency responding system, rapidly deploying to the earthquake-hit region area.Some 2,400 rescue personnel were mobilized to earthquake-hit regions, with 365 tents and 734-fold beds were delivered to the sites, according to the disaster-relief department of Baoshan city on Wednesday.More than 11,000 residents living in and around the epicenter in Longyang district of Baoshan were safely transferred, the department said.Eighty-eight seconds before the earthquake hitting the city of Baoshan, residents of Kunming were notified by public alarms, television and text messages as early warnings were sent which helped avert major casualties."Please remain calm, stay away from suspended objects and avoid taking elevators. Choose a safe open area and avoid risk," the warning message on phones of residents read.It was the 77th time of the Earthquake Early Warning Network issued pre-alerts before a major earthquake since 2011, the Global Times learned from Institute of Care-Life, a disaster-reduction lab based in Chengdu.The epicenter was 29 kilometers away from Baoshan city and 347 kilometers away from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan.Residents in many cities neighboring the epicenter said they received the early warnings as well.Residents in Baoshan received the message four seconds before they felt the ground shaking. Those who live in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, 99 kilometers from the epicenter, received the early warnings in 25 seconds in advance and those who live the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, 123 kilometers from the epicenter, received the warning in 32 seconds.Since the Earthquake Early Warning Network was launched in 2020, it has been extended to cover 2.4 million square kilometers, accounting for about 90 percent of the country's densely populated earthquake-prone areas, Wang Dun, the head of by Institute of Care-Life and Director of Sichuan Key Laboratory of Earthquake Early Warning, told the Global Times.The warning system has issued 77 early warnings for life threatening earthquakes, including a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Ludian in 2013, a 7-magnitude earthquake in Lushan and a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding in 2022, Wang noted.