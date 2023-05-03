3 killed in chopper crash in NW China's Shaanxi

A helicopter crashed in Xi 'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday, killing three people on board and seriously injuring another. Photo: the screenshot of a video taken at the scene

A helicopter crashed in Xi 'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday, killing three people on board and seriously injuring another. The cause of the accident is under investigation.The ill-fated helicopter is said to belong to the local Bailucang scenic area, which offers helicopter flight experiences program to visitors, according to the Jimu News. The rescue work has come to an end and aftermath is being carried out.Videos of the scene circulating online showed damage to the downed helicopter. A person said in the video that the helicopter of the Bailcang scenic spot fell into the cherry field of local villagers and reminded the crowd not to go near the site.A staff member from the scenic spot told the media that it is operating normally and the helicopter program has been outsourced to another company. However, reporters' calls to the operator of the helicopter project offered by the scenic spot have not been answered as of press time.So far, the injured in the accident is still being treated in the local hospital. Local authorities said rescue workers rushed to the scene after the incident, and the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation and will be announced to the public in due course.Global Times